Image Credit : Getty

For Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, which has finished second in the Premier League for three consecutive seasons, Kepa's signing is more than just about depth between the sticks. It’s about experience, leadership, and quiet motivation.

“We are really happy to have Kepa joining us. He is a player we know, having come up against him many times in recent seasons,” said Arteta. “He brings a wealth of experience, which his teammates will benefit from, and he has a real hunger to win. Kepa works hard and will elevate our levels.”

Kepa’s recent stints at Real Madrid and Bournemouth suggest a keeper who has rediscovered his rhythm. Though he was a deputy at Madrid in the 2023-24 campaign, he went on to make 35 appearances for Bournemouth last season, keeping nine clean sheets. Notably, the Cherries ended the campaign with the Premier League’s joint-fifth-best defensive record, conceding just 46 goals.

It’s these performances that likely caught Arteta’s attention—proof that Kepa still has the ability to make a meaningful contribution at the top level.