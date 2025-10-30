5 WWE Women Poised To Capture Championship Gold Before The End Of 2025
Several WWE women are closing in on championship glory. Here are five stars likely to win titles soon.
Jade Cargill’s Heel Turn Could Lead To Championship Gold
Jade Cargill made headlines on SmackDown after turning heel and unleashing a brutal attack on Tiffany Stratton. That confrontation set up a WWE Women’s Championship clash at Saturday Night’s Main Event.
Many believe the former AEW standout could dethrone Stratton and finally secure her first WWE title. Even if she falls short this weekend, Cargill’s new villainous persona has positioned her as a top contender. With momentum firmly on her side, it seems inevitable that she will hold the Women’s Championship before 2025 concludes.
Asuka’s Hunger For Gold Remains Strong
Despite her decorated career, Asuka continues to chase more accolades. On RAW, she confronted current Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, making it clear that she and Kairi Sane deserve the spotlight.
The Kabuki Warriors then attacked the champions during the main event, escalating tensions in the division. This developing feud is expected to culminate in a title match, and Asuka could once again add championship gold to her résumé. Her relentless drive suggests she will not be denied for long.
Rhea Ripley’s Path Back To A Championship
Rhea Ripley has been without a title for months, but her presence in the women’s division remains undeniable. While she previously pursued the Women’s World Championship, WWE appears to be steering her toward the tag team scene.
Recently, Ripley has been teaming with IYO SKY, and the company may be preparing to elevate them as a dominant duo. If that direction continues, Ripley could soon capture the Women’s Tag Team Championship. With her star power and popularity, a title win before year’s end feels highly likely.
IYO SKY’s Next Step Toward Championship Success
IYO SKY has consistently been one of the most dynamic performers in WWE’s women’s division. However, it has been a while since she last held a title. With Stephanie Vaquer currently reigning as Women’s World Champion, WWE may avoid placing SKY in that picture for now.
Instead, the creative team could shift her focus toward the Women’s Tag Team Championship. A reign alongside a partner would keep her in the spotlight and remind fans why she is considered one of the division’s most reliable stars.
Kairi Sane’s Long Wait Nears Its End
Kairi Sane has not held a championship in WWE for quite some time, but that drought may finally be ending. Alongside Asuka, she has reignited the Kabuki Warriors, with both women targeting Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.
Their recent attack on RAW made their intentions clear, and a title match seems inevitable. For Sane, winning the Women’s Tag Team Championship would mark a long‑awaited return to prominence. The Pirate Princess looks set to reclaim her place among WWE’s champions before 2025 closes.