Image Credit : Getty

Jade Cargill made headlines on SmackDown after turning heel and unleashing a brutal attack on Tiffany Stratton. That confrontation set up a WWE Women’s Championship clash at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Many believe the former AEW standout could dethrone Stratton and finally secure her first WWE title. Even if she falls short this weekend, Cargill’s new villainous persona has positioned her as a top contender. With momentum firmly on her side, it seems inevitable that she will hold the Women’s Championship before 2025 concludes.