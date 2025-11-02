Image Credit : Getty

If Cena’s final opponent is about symbolism, Roman Reigns is the obvious pick. Their history stretches back to the days when Reigns was still finding his voice, and fans mocked his promos. Now, as the Tribal Chief, he represents the modern era that Cena helped usher in.

Reigns already took the proverbial torch from Cena, but a retirement clash would close the loop. Their chemistry in the ring has always been strong, and the story practically writes itself. It would be less about nostalgia and more about showing how far both men have come, making it a fitting farewell.