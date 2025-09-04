5 WWE Superstars Who Could Make Shocking SmackDown Returns After Clash in Paris Event
WWE SmackDown may host some big surprises after Clash in Paris. Here are five possible shocking returns.
Brock Lesnar could reignite chaos with Cena
Brock Lesnar appeared briefly at SummerSlam, making his presence felt against John Cena before disappearing from programming. Nick Aldis later referenced him in a backstage moment, keeping his shadow looming.
With Cena headlining Wrestlepalooza on his farewell run, a return from The Beast on SmackDown would be timely. He doesn’t need weekly appearances, but an attack or face-off with Cena this week could set up their long-awaited clash.
Cody Rhodes likely to return after absence
Cody Rhodes has been sidelined since Drew McIntyre drove him through the announce table following SummerSlam. His absence has left questions about his health, with McIntyre mocking the lack of updates.
SmackDown now needs its champion back in the spotlight. With Wrestlepalooza fast approaching, The American Nightmare is expected to return soon and kick off his first defense of the Undisputed WWE title during this reign.
AJ Lee could reunite with CM Punk
Fans have been waiting for AJ Lee’s WWE comeback since CM Punk’s return in 2023. After Becky Lynch’s recent confrontation with Punk, speculation has grown that he will bring in an ally.
Chicago hosts the post-Clash SmackDown, and Punk is almost certain to appear. WWE Shop even teased fans with AJ merchandise recently, fueling speculation. Her return alongside Punk would create a headline moment on SmackDown.
Zelina Vega could surprise the division
Zelina Vega has been away since dropping the Women’s US Championship to Giulia, but her ties to Michin could bring her back. On last week’s SmackDown, Michin defeated Kiana James before suffering a post-match beatdown.
Vega could return to back up Michin, or potentially turn heel if jealousy kicks in. Either way, her comeback would add intrigue to the women’s division.
Bianca Belair may finally rejoin the action
Bianca Belair has been sidelined with a finger injury since WrestleMania but has appeared in non-wrestling roles. She even acted as guest referee at Evolution during a Jade Cargill vs. Naomi clash.
Four months later, The EST seems primed to return. If Tiffany Stratton defends her title again, Belair could re-enter the championship picture by making her presence known on SmackDown.