Image Credit : Getty

Brock Lesnar appeared briefly at SummerSlam, making his presence felt against John Cena before disappearing from programming. Nick Aldis later referenced him in a backstage moment, keeping his shadow looming.

With Cena headlining Wrestlepalooza on his farewell run, a return from The Beast on SmackDown would be timely. He doesn’t need weekly appearances, but an attack or face-off with Cena this week could set up their long-awaited clash.