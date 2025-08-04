Image Credit : Getty

John Cena's 17th title reign added emotional value to his retirement tour, but his appearances were rare. WWE had to work around his limited schedule, which impacted title visibility.

Cody Rhodes, on the other hand, has proven he can carry the title and be present week in and week out. His first reign showcased that he could be a reliable, consistent champion.

Now with the title back on Cody, WWE has a full-time face who can carry the brand forward.