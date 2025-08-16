Image Credit : Getty

Solo Sikoa once positioned himself as Roman Reigns’ stand-in following WrestleMania 40, directly targeting Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, the audience never truly bought into him as a serious challenger, leaving the feud underwhelming.

Now enjoying a fresh run as United States Champion with a comedic twist to his character, Sikoa is finally finding momentum. A renewed clash with Rhodes would only risk derailing his progress if he suffers another defeat.