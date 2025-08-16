Image Credit : Getty

Cody Rhodes was missing from SmackDown, with the on-screen reason being Drew McIntyre’s brutal assault last week. The actual reason, however, is outside WWE. Rhodes is currently filming the upcoming Street Fighter movie, taking on the role of Guile.

The WWE Champion’s absence adds intrigue ahead of Clash in Paris, as fans wait to see if he’ll defend his title against McIntyre. While uncertain whether he’ll be back by next week, Rhodes’ absence won’t derail long-term storytelling, since the rivalry with Drew is meant to play out through the fall.