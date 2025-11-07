5 Fresh WWE SmackDown Storylines That Could Explode Into Action Starting Tonight
SmackDown could see shocking rivalries ignite tonight, with champions, legends, and unexpected alliances shaping the blue brand.
Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton’s Long-Awaited Collision
Cody Rhodes successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at Saturday Night’s Main Event, closing that chapter of his reign. With McIntyre now in the rearview mirror, the stage is set for a new challenger.
One name looms larger than most, Randy Orton. The Viper has been absent from the title picture, but tonight could mark his return. If Orton steps into the ring to confront Rhodes, WWE would finally deliver on a rivalry fans have anticipated for months. Orton’s pursuit of a 15th world title could begin with a tense face-to-face moment, while Rhodes would likely welcome the challenge with confidence. This confrontation could set the tone for Survivor Series season.
Jade Cargill’s First Rival as Women’s Champion
Jade Cargill stunned the WWE Universe by defeating Tiffany Stratton and claiming the WWE Women’s Championship. Tonight marks the beginning of her reign, and the question is simple, who will step up first?
SmackDown’s women’s roster has several hungry contenders. Michin and B-Fab have both been waiting for a chance to break through, and either could emerge as Cargill’s first challenger. WWE might also surprise fans by sending someone from NXT to confront the new champion. Whoever it is, Cargill’s first feud as champion will define the early days of her reign and set the tone for her dominance on the blue brand.
Nia Jax Finally Gains Backup Against Bliss and Flair
For weeks, Nia Jax has been battling Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair in a lopsided rivalry. Last week she faced Bliss, and this week she is scheduled to meet Flair one-on-one. Despite her power, Jax has been outnumbered in this ongoing conflict.
That imbalance may change tonight. Rumors suggest Jax could finally gain an ally to even the odds against the Women’s Tag Team Champions. If she does, the rivalry could evolve into a full-fledged tag team feud, giving the division a heated storyline with high stakes.
Drew McIntyre’s Anger Boiling Over Toward Nick Aldis
Drew McIntyre came up short against Cody Rhodes, and frustration is likely to spill over tonight. The Scottish Warrior has often accused WWE officials of costing him opportunities, and this time his anger may be directed at SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.
If McIntyre storms into Aldis’ office demanding justice, only to be dismissed, the situation could escalate quickly. An attack on the GM would spark a shocking new feud, positioning McIntyre against authority itself. This storyline could showcase a more unhinged side of McIntyre, as he lashes out at the system he believes has wronged him.
Chelsea Green’s Clash With Giulia Could Spark Tag Team Warfare
Chelsea Green is set to challenge Giulia for the Women’s United States Championship tonight. While the match itself stems from a brief backstage encounter, the fallout could be far more significant.
Regardless of who leaves with the title, Giulia and Kiana James could unite as a dangerous duo. On the other side, Green could find support from Alba Fyre, creating a natural two-on-two rivalry. With both sides boasting strong personalities and in-ring ability, this feud could quickly become one of SmackDown’s most engaging storylines.