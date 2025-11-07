Image Credit : Getty

Cody Rhodes successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at Saturday Night’s Main Event, closing that chapter of his reign. With McIntyre now in the rearview mirror, the stage is set for a new challenger.

One name looms larger than most, Randy Orton. The Viper has been absent from the title picture, but tonight could mark his return. If Orton steps into the ring to confront Rhodes, WWE would finally deliver on a rivalry fans have anticipated for months. Orton’s pursuit of a 15th world title could begin with a tense face-to-face moment, while Rhodes would likely welcome the challenge with confidence. This confrontation could set the tone for Survivor Series season.