5 Ways Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins Could End in Chaos at WWE Crown Jewel
Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are set for another explosive clash at WWE Crown Jewel. Here are five possible endings that could change everything for both champions.
Seth Rollins Earns Long-Awaited Redemption
After three straight defeats against Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins has more to lose this time. A clean victory would not only restore his standing but also save The Vision from collapse. If Rollins beats Rhodes without outside interference, it would mark his first decisive win in their rivalry and prove that he’s still one of WWE’s most complete performers. The clean finish would also silence doubts about his leadership and reaffirm his faction’s strength before the next phase of their storyline.
The Vision Implodes, Cody Rhodes Capitalizes
There’s been visible tension within The Vision in recent weeks. Seth Rollins has been focused solely on his rivalry with Cody Rhodes, while Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed have been caught in other battles. If the group finally fractures at Crown Jewel, it could cost Rollins dearly. A betrayal from one of his own men could hand Cody the win and expose how fragile Rollins’ control over his stable has become. For The American Nightmare, it would be the ultimate vindication, and for Rollins, the beginning of internal chaos.
Randy Orton Strikes When It Matters Most
Randy Orton’s quiet presence throughout Cody Rhodes’ journey might finally explode into betrayal. Despite standing beside Rhodes against The Vision, Orton’s subtle fixation on the Undisputed WWE Championship can’t be ignored. If he turns on Cody in the closing moments of the match, it would hand Rollins the victory and open the door for a blockbuster feud between The Viper and The American Nightmare. A shocking RKO in Perth could easily become the most talked-about moment of the entire event.
Cody Rhodes Wins Clean and Dominant
If WWE decides to play it safe, Cody Rhodes could simply score a clean win at Crown Jewel. It would reaffirm his dominance as the top face of the company and maintain his momentum as the Undisputed Champion. Beating Rollins for the fourth consecutive time wouldn’t add shock value, but it would cement Rhodes’ position at the top. The Vision would be left in turmoil, forcing Rollins to reassess his leadership and direction going forward. Sometimes, the simplest ending sends the strongest message.
The Vision Interferes to Secure Rollins’ Win
Given how The Vision has operated since its inception, interference feels inevitable. Paul Heyman’s influence, combined with the unpredictable presence of Breakker and Reed, could tilt the balance in Rollins’ favor. Even if Rollins can’t beat Rhodes on his own, his allies ensuring victory would maintain his authority and keep the faction united, for now. It would also reinforce his narrative of controlling WWE’s future, even if it comes through manipulation and chaos rather than honor.