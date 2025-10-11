Image Credit : Getty

There’s been visible tension within The Vision in recent weeks. Seth Rollins has been focused solely on his rivalry with Cody Rhodes, while Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed have been caught in other battles. If the group finally fractures at Crown Jewel, it could cost Rollins dearly. A betrayal from one of his own men could hand Cody the win and expose how fragile Rollins’ control over his stable has become. For The American Nightmare, it would be the ultimate vindication, and for Rollins, the beginning of internal chaos.