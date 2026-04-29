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5 Unforgettable Moments Defining Millie Bright’s Legendary Career As She Officially Retires From Football
Millie Bright’s journey from Chelsea icon to Lionesses leader is filled with unforgettable highlights. Relive her biggest moments that defined women’s football before she stepped away from the international stage.
The defining international stage
Millie Bright’s 88 caps for England weren’t just numbers, they were built on composure, pace, and an almost psychic read of the game. Her coming‑of‑age moment arguably came at UEFA Women’s EURO 2022, where she was one of the last lines of defence as England lifted the trophy at Wembley, mixing tight tackles with calm distribution under pressure.
She then captained the Lionesses to the 2023 FIFA Women Cup final, stepping into a leadership role that turned her from defensive rock into emotional heartbeat of the side.
The volcanic WSL title‑grabber
Bright’s club legacy is anchored deep in her time with Chelsea, where she became the club’s most‑capped women’s player and a serial winner. A standout chapter came in the 2017-18 WSL season, when she hammered home a thunderous goal in a 2–2 draw against Manchester City, a result that kept Chelsea in the title race and boosted them toward a league and FA Cup double.
That ability to show up in the biggest domestic fixtures, whether clearing breakaways, stepping up in the box, or leading the line in a back‑three, helped Chelsea chase and win multiple league titles.
That Wembley rocket few can forget
Even if you never follow women’s football, one clip of Millie Bright is likely to stick: her long‑range Wembley thunderbolt. In the 2020 Women’s FA Cup final, she punished a moment of hesitation from the opposition, striding forward and blasting a dipping, curling strike from outside the box that ripped into the net and sent the stadium into a roar.
That goal wasn’t just a viral highlight; it symbolised how she could flip from destroyer to creator in a heartbeat, earning special praise from her manager for stepping outside the defender’s comfort zone.
The treble‑winning captain’s day
Bright’s later years at Chelsea were defined by relentless consistency and leadership, peaking in the 2024-25 domestic treble season. In the 2025 Women’s FA Cup final, she lifted the trophy as captain after Chelsea blitzed Manchester United 3–0, polishing off a domestic clean sweep of league, cup, and FA Cup.
That moment, standing at Wembley with the armband, surrounded by team‑mates, and soaking in the applause, cemented her status as a club icon, not just for her voting‑record stats but for the calm authority she exuded when the stakes were highest.
The quieter, grittier moments that built a legend
Beyond the trophies and TV‑friendly goals, some of Millie Bright’s best moments happened away from the spotlight. She battled through surgeries, long‑term strains, and the mental toll of a packed fixture list, yet kept turning up for England and Chelsea in crucial qualifiers and make‑or‑break league games.
Her retirement from England duty in 2025, taken after careful reflection and a desire to step back from the international grind, was less a whimper and more a controlled, dignified exit from a stage she had helped elevate for years. That decision itself, and the respect she earned from coaches and peers, may end up looking as iconic as any last‑minute tackle.
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