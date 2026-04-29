Millie Bright’s 88 caps for England weren’t just numbers, they were built on composure, pace, and an almost psychic read of the game. Her coming‑of‑age moment arguably came at UEFA Women’s EURO 2022, where she was one of the last lines of defence as England lifted the trophy at Wembley, mixing tight tackles with calm distribution under pressure.

She then captained the Lionesses to the 2023 FIFA Women Cup final, stepping into a leadership role that turned her from defensive rock into emotional heartbeat of the side.