Image Credit : Getty

The Indiana Fever surrounded their young core with Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston and also seasoned vets. However, none came with a resume like DeWanna Bonner. The six-time All-Star is entering her 16th season with two WNBA championships, and she’s on the brink of climbing the league’s all-time charts.

Bonner needs just seven points to pass Tina Thompson for third on the WNBA’s all-time scoring list, and only four rebounds to move into eighth all-time. Her leadership and playoff pedigree could be just what Indiana needs to turn potential into postseason success.