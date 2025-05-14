Five Underdog WNBA Stars to Watch in 2025 Season
Here are five key players to watch remain underdogs but could shape the year with breakout performances, veteran leadership, and major milestones.
1. DeWanna Bonner - Indiana Fever
The Indiana Fever surrounded their young core with Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston and also seasoned vets. However, none came with a resume like DeWanna Bonner. The six-time All-Star is entering her 16th season with two WNBA championships, and she’s on the brink of climbing the league’s all-time charts.
Bonner needs just seven points to pass Tina Thompson for third on the WNBA’s all-time scoring list, and only four rebounds to move into eighth all-time. Her leadership and playoff pedigree could be just what Indiana needs to turn potential into postseason success.
2. Brittney Griner - Atlanta Dream
For the first time in her career, Griner won’t be wearing Phoenix Mercury colors. The nine-time All-Star made a tough but bold decision to sign with the Atlanta Dream, signaling both a fresh start and a new challenge.
Griner wasted no time making an impact by dropping a double-double in her preseason debut. Her presence anchors the Dream’s interior game, and her move is one of the most significant storylines heading into the season.
3. Tiffany Hayes - Golden State Valkyries
Tiffany Hayes was the WNBA’s Sixth Player of the Year in 2024, and now she’s the leader for an expansion team looking to make it big in its first year. Hayes joined Golden State not via the draft but through free agency after a stint with the Las Vegas Aces.
She brings veteran experience having played 350 career games, a 13.2 PPG average, and 40.2% from beyond the arc last year. As the Valkyries sort out their rotation and chemistry, Hayes will likely carry a major scoring load while guiding the team through its growing pains.
4. Dominique Malonga - Seattle Storm
Paige Bueckers may have the most hype among rookies, but the No. 2 overall pick Dominique Malonga could steal the spotlight. The French 6-foot-6 center enters the league with a rare skill set. She can dunk, and she’s done it in both EuroCup competition and Storm practice.
Malonga could become the centerpiece of a revamped Storm frontcourt alongside Ezi Magbegor, Li Yueru, and Nneka Ogwumike. With size, skill, and athleticism, she could be a matchup nightmare.
5. Napheesa Collier - Minnesota Lynx
Napheesa Collier’s 2024 season was a breakout at the elite level. She was runner-up for MVP, earned Defensive Player of the Year honors, and nearly averaged a double-double: 20.4 PPG, 9.7 RPG, and 3.4 APG.
She led the Lynx to a surprise Commissioner’s Cup win and a WNBA Finals run, making it clear she belongs in the same tier as Stewart and Wilson. Off the court, Collier is just as impactful. She’s a vice president of the WNBPA and a key figure in upcoming labor negotiations.