Image Credit : Getty

Following the excitement of WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025, John Cena is nearing the end of his retirement tour, with only five matches left before he steps away from the ring at the close of the year. His final match is scheduled for December 13 at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, giving Cena the chance to craft a truly memorable farewell to a legendary career.

Looking at the current WWE roster, several stars stand out as potential opponents who could either reignite old rivalries or capture a career-defining victory in what might be Cena’s last match. Here are five contenders who could face off against Cena in the grand finale.