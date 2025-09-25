Five Top Contenders for John Cena’s Final WWE Match As Retirement Tour Nears End
As John Cena's WWE retirement tour nears its end, his final match is scheduled for December 13. The article explores five potential opponents for this legendary farewell, including reigniting rivalries with Brock Lesnar and CM Punk.
Following the excitement of WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025, John Cena is nearing the end of his retirement tour, with only five matches left before he steps away from the ring at the close of the year. His final match is scheduled for December 13 at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, giving Cena the chance to craft a truly memorable farewell to a legendary career.
Looking at the current WWE roster, several stars stand out as potential opponents who could either reignite old rivalries or capture a career-defining victory in what might be Cena’s last match. Here are five contenders who could face off against Cena in the grand finale.
Brock Lesnar
At Wrestlepalooza 2025, Brock Lesnar delivered a punishing performance over John Cena, landing six devastating F-5s to secure a commanding victory. In a show of intense rivalry, Lesnar finished the match by delivering an extra F-5 post-match, leaving fans wondering if this was their final showdown. However, the dramatic nature of this loss could prompt WWE to arrange a highly anticipated rematch for Cena’s last bout, allowing him to redeem himself in front of the fans.
CM Punk
John Cena’s rivalry with CM Punk has always been intense, and their match at WWE Night of Champions 2025 added another memorable chapter. Cena retained the Undisputed WWE Championship with the help of interference from Seth Rollins, marking part of Cena’s controversial heel run on his retirement tour. Now, with both wrestlers portrayed as fan favorites, the stage is set for a face-to-face rematch. A clean, babyface vs. babyface battle between Cena and Punk could deliver an emotional and unforgettable farewell match for a wrestler WWE calls “The Greatest of All Time.”
Seth Rollins
Following his involvement in Cena’s match against CM Punk, Seth Rollins will be an inevitable figure in Cena’s remaining story. Currently the World Heavyweight Champion and a dominant force on Monday Night Raw alongside Beck Lynch and allies such as Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker, Rollins holds significant influence in the brand. Whether it’s in the Men’s War Games or a direct one-on-one encounter in Cena’s final match, a clash between Cena and Rollins is both logical and thrilling to anticipate.
GUNTHER
GUNTHER, the formidable former World Heavyweight Champion, had a tough loss at WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night One when he fell hard during his bout with CM Punk, which sidelined him for a period. Reports hint that “The Ring General” is close to returning to WWE programming, sparking excitement among fans who have long awaited a potential showdown with Cena. A retirement bout featuring these two powerhouses would certainly be a significant and well-deserved encounter for both competitors.
Bron Breakker
Bron Breakker stands out as the future of WWE, widely viewed as the wrestler poised to become the face of the company in the next decade. Since debuting in NXT in 2021, Breakker has quickly amassed impressive credentials, including two NXT Championship reigns and two runs as Intercontinental Champion. With his strength, charisma, and the support of his faction The Vision, Breakker is primed for main-event stardom. Having Cena pass the torch to this rising star in his retirement match would be a fitting and historic moment in WWE history.