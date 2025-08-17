Image Credit : Getty

The Undertaker has always been close to Vince McMahon, even long after his in-ring career ended. On the Busted Open podcast, The Deadman described McMahon as more than a promoter, he called him a father figure, a brother, and a mentor after his own father’s passing.

He remains thankful to Vince for the life-changing opportunity that began his legendary career. Over time, their professional relationship evolved into a strong personal bond, and Undertaker continues to cherish that connection today.