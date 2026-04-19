5 Strong Reasons Randy Orton Betrayed Pat McAfee At WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1
WWE WrestleMania 42 delivered one of the weekend’s biggest shocks when Randy Orton hit an RKO on Pat McAfee. The betrayal caught fans off guard, but several factors point to why WWE scripted this moment.
Fan Backlash Against The Alliance
The pairing of Orton and McAfee never clicked with the WWE Universe. Fans felt McAfee’s inclusion in the Undisputed title picture was forced and unnecessary. The alliance weakened the feud’s credibility, and ending it at WrestleMania allowed WWE to respond to criticism while giving Orton a fresh direction.
Protecting Orton After His Loss
Orton was heavily favored to dethrone Cody Rhodes, but he suffered defeat. To shield The Viper from looking weak, WWE booked the betrayal angle immediately after the match. By attacking McAfee, Orton redirected attention away from his loss, preserving his aura despite being pinned by Rhodes following a Cross Rhodes.
Establishing A More Vicious Heel Persona
Randy Orton’s post-match actions, including a Punt kick on Cody Rhodes, reinforced his darker side. Betraying Pat McAfee highlighted his return to a ruthless persona. WWE used this moment to re-establish Orton as a dangerous villain, ensuring his character remained compelling and unpredictable after WrestleMania.
Randy Orton’s History Of Betrayals
Nicknamed The Viper, Orton has a long history of turning on allies. His betrayal of McAfee continued this tradition, reminding fans that no one can trust him. WWE leaned into his reputation, making the moment believable and consistent with his career pattern of sudden, shocking betrayals.
Adding Genuine Shock Value
Pat McAfee had declared he would quit WWE television if Randy Orton lost at WrestleMania. Fans expected Orton to win, but instead, he lost and then attacked McAfee. This twist added surprise to the main event, generating buzz and speculation about McAfee’s future in WWE. The betrayal ensured fans left talking about the angle long after the show ended.
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