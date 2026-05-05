5 Shocking Ways Seth Rollins vs Bron Breakker Could End at WWE Backlash 2026 Showdown
The rivalry between Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker has been intense since WrestleMania 42, with Rollins constantly on receiving end of Breakker’s spears. Their clash at Backlash 2026 promises drama, and here are 5 possible finishes WWE could book.
Rollins steals a win with a roll‑up
Breakker’s dominance makes a clean loss unlikely. WWE could protect him while giving Rollins a victory by having The Revolutionary snatch a win with a small package or roll‑up. This outcome keeps the feud alive while allowing Rollins to finally gain momentum.
Logan Paul and Austin Theory interfere
Breakker remains part of The Vision alongside Logan Paul and Austin Theory. The World Tag Team Champions could distract Rollins during the match, giving Breakker the opening to hit a spear and secure the win. This finish reinforces faction unity and extends the storyline.
No‑contest after wild brawl
Given the heated build‑up, WWE might book a chaotic finish. Rollins and Breakker could brawl around the arena, ending in a double countout after Breakker spears Rollins through the barricade. This would intensify their rivalry and set up further clashes, possibly involving The Street Profits against The Vision.
Street Profits help Rollins
Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins recently returned to aid Rollins against Theory and Paul. At Backlash, they could intervene again, neutralizing The Vision and helping Rollins defeat Breakker. This finish would solidify their alliance and pave the way for a six‑man tag match at a future event.
Breakker wins clean to end feud
Breakker’s booking since his return suggests WWE may give him a decisive victory. A clean win over Rollins would establish him as a major force and potentially close their feud. Rollins could put up a strong fight but ultimately fall short, cementing Breakker’s momentum.
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