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4 Superstars WWE Could Book To Confront Oba Femi’s Unstoppable Streak Following Otis Showdown
Oba Femi’s dominance continues, but who steps up next? From giants to past rivals, here are four possible challengers who could accept his open challenge.
Omos brings giant vs. giant spectacle
Standing over seven feet tall, Omos is one of the few who can match Femi’s sheer presence. A clash between the Nigerian Giant and The Ruler would be less about technique and more about raw destruction. For Femi, defeating Omos would cement his dominance, while Omos could regain credibility with a strong showing.
Royce Keys offers unpredictability
Royce Keys has remained undefeated since debuting on SmackDown, making him a compelling challenger. His speed and agility contrast Femi’s power, creating a dynamic matchup. WWE has often used open challenges to spotlight breakout stars, and Keys answering could provide fans with a fresh, unpredictable battle that tests Femi in new ways.
Ricky Saints revisits old rivalry
Ricky Saints once defeated Femi to win the NXT Championship, giving him a unique history with The Ruler. A rematch would add stakes and story depth, allowing Femi to avenge a rare loss. Saints’ charisma and versatility could deliver a competitive bout, potentially sparking a mini‑feud that enriches Femi’s character arc.
Rusev seeks revenge
The Bulgarian Brute remains a dominant force on RAW and brings strength, experience, and psychology to the ring. Although Femi has beaten him before, a rematch would feel credible and impactful. Rusev’s quest for revenge could produce a hard‑hitting contest, one that might define Femi’s main roster run whether he continues his streak or suffers a shock defeat.
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