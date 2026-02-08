- Home
- Sports
- 5 Reasons Viktor Gyokeres Has Finally Emerged As Arsenal’s Premier League Difference-Maker
5 Reasons Viktor Gyokeres Has Finally Emerged As Arsenal’s Premier League Difference-Maker
Viktor Gyokeres struck twice off the bench in Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Sunderland. His brace, consistency, and unique style show why the £68m forward is beginning to justify his signing and establish himself as a key figure under Mikel Arteta.
Game-Changing Substitute Impact
Gyokeres was introduced midway through the second half and scored with his first touch. He added another in stoppage time, proving he can alter matches instantly even when not starting.
Clinical Finishing Under Pressure
His first goal came while off balance, yet he managed to fire home with precision. The second was a composed tap-in after keeping pace with Gabriel Martinelli on a breakaway. Both finishes highlighted his poacher’s instinct.
Consistency In Front Of Goal
Gyokeres now has six goals in his last eight appearances across competitions. He is Arsenal’s top scorer in the league with eight and has 13 overall this season, showing his scoring form is stabilizing.
Physical Presence And Style
From bumping opponents off the ball to relentless pressing, Gyokeres brings a style Arsenal’s attack has lacked. His strength and awkward but effective movement add a different dimension to Arteta’s forward line.
Contribution To Arsenal’s Title Push
With Arsenal nine points clear at the top, Gyokeres’ goals are arriving at a crucial stage. His brace against Sunderland not only secured three points but also reinforced the Gunners’ momentum in the title race.
Gyokeres may not yet have delivered against the league’s biggest sides, but his recent form suggests that moment is approaching. For Arsenal, his emergence could be the difference in turning a strong lead into a championship.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.