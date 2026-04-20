3 Clear Reasons Why Brock Lesnar Shockingly Retired From WWE At WrestleMania 42
WWE WrestleMania 42 marked the end of an era as Brock Lesnar retired from WWE. The Beast Incarnate’s decision was influenced by multiple factors, each shaping the outcome of his legendary career.
Legal Troubles Resurfaced
Lesnar’s name was linked to the Janel Grant lawsuit in 2024, forcing WWE to pull him off television and cancel his plans. He returned at SummerSlam 2025, but new filings in April 2026 alleged further details of his involvement. Rather than face another hiatus, Lesnar chose retirement, distancing himself from the industry amid ongoing legal issues.
Nothing Left To Prove
Brock Lesnar’s career achievements are unmatched. From becoming the youngest WWE Champion to ending The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak, he accomplished everything possible in the squared circle. With his legacy secure, retirement allowed him to step away without needing further validation, closing the book on one of WWE’s most iconic runs.
Passing The Torch To Oba Femi
Recent months saw legends like Goldberg, John Cena, and AJ Styles retire, all putting over younger talent. Lesnar followed suit, elevating Oba Femi during their WrestleMania 42 rivalry. On Night Two, Lesnar was decisively squashed by The Ruler, making Femi look dominant. By retiring after this match, Lesnar ensured the spotlight shifted to the next generation.
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