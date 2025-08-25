Vince McMahon celebrated his 80th birthday with a star-studded party at Gotham Hall in New York City, attended by wrestling legends and current WWE superstars.

Even at 80, Vince McMahon remains one of the most recognizable figures in the world of professional wrestling. Though no longer associated with WWE, the company he founded and ran for decades, the former chairman marked his milestone birthday in classic McMahon fashion: with a star-studded celebration featuring some of wrestling’s most iconic names.

Gotham Hall Turns Into WWE Reunion

According to PWInsider, McMahon hosted a lavish 80th birthday party at Gotham Hall in New York City, drawing a guest list that looked like a Hall of Fame lineup. His longtime friends and colleagues — Gerald Brisco, Bruce Prichard, John Cena, The Undertaker and his wife Michelle McCool, as well as Kane — were among those spotted at the bash.

They weren’t alone. Other WWE superstars and legends including R-Truth, JBL, Sheamus, and Sgt. Slaughter also reportedly attended, turning the evening into a reunion of sorts for generations of talent who shared history with “Vinny Mac.”

McMahon himself was even spotted in Manhattan following the party, further fueling buzz around the event.

A Controversial Exit, But Respect Remains

The warm turnout comes despite McMahon’s controversial departure from WWE in 2024, following serious allegations of sexual misconduct and trafficking made by former employee Janel Grant. Since then, he has largely avoided public appearances and interviews.

Yet his birthday bash showed that McMahon still maintains strong relationships with many figures inside the wrestling industry even after his unceremonious fall from grace.

McMahon Speaks on Hulk Hogan in New Documentary

Though interviews have been rare, McMahon did make an exception for a recent TMZ project on Hulk Hogan, providing candid insights into Hogan’s rise to wrestling superstardom. The two men shared a pivotal partnership in the 1980s and 1990s, transforming WWE into a global entertainment powerhouse. McMahon reflected not just on Hogan’s persona but also on the man behind the fame-one of the few occasions he’s spoken in public since his scandal.

Still Looking Ahead at 80

As he enters his ninth decade, McMahon shows no signs of quietly retreating from business life. He is reportedly preparing to launch a new venture called “13th & I”, though details of the project remain under wraps.

Despite controversies and his WWE exit, Vince McMahon’s influence and ability to command a room full of legends remains as strong as ever.