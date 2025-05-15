Image Credit : Getty

A homecoming to Sporting CP is arguably the most emotional option. This is the club where it all began, the academy that produced the prodigy who later took Manchester United and Real Madrid by storm. While the Portuguese top-flight doesn’t offer the glamour or pay cheques of other leagues, returning to Lisbon would allow Ronaldo to bring his career full circle.

Sporting have remained competitive in Portugal and play Champions League football regularly enough to offer Ronaldo a respectable stage for his final act. More importantly, it would be a move of sentimental value towards his homeland.