Five Possible Destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo If He Leaves Al-Nassr in 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Al-Nassr is uncertain as his contract nears its end. Here are five clubs the icon could join next.
1. Sporting CP (Primeira Liga)
A homecoming to Sporting CP is arguably the most emotional option. This is the club where it all began, the academy that produced the prodigy who later took Manchester United and Real Madrid by storm. While the Portuguese top-flight doesn’t offer the glamour or pay cheques of other leagues, returning to Lisbon would allow Ronaldo to bring his career full circle.
Sporting have remained competitive in Portugal and play Champions League football regularly enough to offer Ronaldo a respectable stage for his final act. More importantly, it would be a move of sentimental value towards his homeland.
2. Los Angeles Galaxy (MLS)
Ronaldo once famously claimed that the Saudi Pro League is “better than MLS.” Still, the pull of the American market especially after Lionel Messi’s move to Inter Miami can’t be ignored. LA Galaxy, the most decorated club in MLS history, is the ideal landing spot for a player of Ronaldo’s brand.
They recently won the 2024 MLS Cup and have a track record of signing global icons like David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and now Marco Reus. Adding Ronaldo to that list would not only boost ticket sales and global visibility but also bring back the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry one last time but this time on American soil.
3. Paris Saint-Germain (Ligue 1)
Despite his criticism of Ligue 1’s competitiveness, Ronaldo has acknowledged PSG’s dominance in European football circles. If his aim is to end his career with more silverware, then PSG checks every box. With Messi, Mbappe and Neymar now out of Paris, PSG could be in the market for one more superstar.
Ronaldo joining the Parisian giants would give them a global brand boost and another crack at the elusive UEFA Champions League title. Financially, it’s also one of the few European clubs that can afford his wages.
4. Al Hilal (Saudi Pro League)
If Ronaldo chooses to remain in Saudi Arabia, Al Hilal is the most logical next step. The Riyadh-based club is the most successful in the country, with 19 domestic league titles and four AFC Champions League trophies. Given Ronaldo’s vocal support for the Saudi Pro League and his goal to win the AFC Champions League, joining Al Hilal could fulfill both objectives.
They’re also financially capable of offering a contract that rivals his current $200 million-a-year deal. With Neymar and other stars in the squad, Al Hilal provides a better chance at silverware than Al-Nassr.
5. Manchester City (Premier League)
This one would send shockwaves through football and not just because of Ronaldo’s past with Manchester United. Despite being linked to City before rejoining United in 2021, the move was blocked by Sir Alex Ferguson. But in football, as Ronaldo said, “You never know what’s going to happen.”
City still dominate English football and could give Ronaldo another shot at the Champions League. Pep Guardiola, though known for a high-pressing system, has managed ageing forwards before. Lok at what he did with Robert Lewandowski and Sergio Aguero. If the stars align and both sides want it, this might just happen.