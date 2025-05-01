Image Credit : Getty

The 40-year-old missed a huge opportunity to level the scores in the dying seconds, failing to convert under pressure after rounding Kawasaki's goalkeeper Louis Yamaguchi. Following the final whistle, Ronaldo stood alone in the centre circle, visibly disconsolate.

In a viral video clip, Ronaldo was seen shrugging repeatedly and even appeared to be arguing with himself. The Portuguese legend gestured with his hands and seemed to speak to himself in frustration. After a while, he placed his hands on his hips and looked up at the sky before slowly walking off.

The bizarre behaviour triggered mixed reactions on social media. One fan joked, "They knocked Ronaldo out of the AFC Champions League and my G started speaking to ghosts!" Another wrote, "This guy is so dramatic."

However, others were more empathetic. "I'm sad," one user commented, while another added, "TOUGH," accompanied by a crying emoji.