- Home
- Sports
- Cristiano Ronaldo's 'GHOST talk' after Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League exit leaves fans baffled (WATCH)
Cristiano Ronaldo's 'GHOST talk' after Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League exit leaves fans baffled (WATCH)
Cristiano Ronaldo was left distraught as Al-Nassr crashed out of the AFC Champions League semi-finals following a dramatic 3-2 defeat to Kawasaki Frontale.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
Cristiano Ronaldo Left Distraught as Al-Nassr Crash Out of AFC Champions League
Cristiano Ronaldo was visibly devastated after Al-Nassr were knocked out of the AFC Champions League by Japanese side Kawasaki Frontale in a dramatic semi-final clash on Wednesday night. The Saudi side, despite dominating the contest, were beaten 3-2, with the result effectively ending their hopes of securing silverware this season.
Al-Nassr’s Trophy Drought Likely to Continue
With Al-Nassr currently sitting third in the Saudi Pro League and already eliminated from the King's Cup, their Champions League exit leaves them staring at a trophyless campaign. The loss also means Ronaldo, who has netted 33 goals in 37 games this season, has won just one trophy since moving to the Middle East in December 2022.
Ronaldo’s Late Miss and Emotional Reaction Go Viral
The 40-year-old missed a huge opportunity to level the scores in the dying seconds, failing to convert under pressure after rounding Kawasaki's goalkeeper Louis Yamaguchi. Following the final whistle, Ronaldo stood alone in the centre circle, visibly disconsolate.
In a viral video clip, Ronaldo was seen shrugging repeatedly and even appeared to be arguing with himself. The Portuguese legend gestured with his hands and seemed to speak to himself in frustration. After a while, he placed his hands on his hips and looked up at the sky before slowly walking off.
The bizarre behaviour triggered mixed reactions on social media. One fan joked, "They knocked Ronaldo out of the AFC Champions League and my G started speaking to ghosts!" Another wrote, "This guy is so dramatic."
However, others were more empathetic. "I'm sad," one user commented, while another added, "TOUGH," accompanied by a crying emoji.
Ronaldo talks to himself after missing last minute goal 🥹 pic.twitter.com/ESHb6F68t0
— Svetlana (@laneksa7) May 1, 2025
“Sometimes the Dream Has to Wait”
Despite the heartbreak, Ronaldo struck a hopeful tone on social media after the match. "Sometimes the dream has to wait," he wrote. "I'm proud of this team and everything we gave on the pitch. Thank you to all the fans who believed in us and stood by us every step of the way. Your support means the world."
Sometimes the dream has to wait. I’m proud of this team and everything we gave on the pitch. 🟡🔵
Thank you to all the fans who believed in us and stood by us every step of the way. Your support means the world. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sLP6k4ihrH
— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) April 30, 2025
How the Match Unfolded
Kawasaki, who had edged Al-Sadd in extra time during the quarter-finals, made a strong start against Al-Nassr. Marcinho dispossessed Marcelo Brozovic and fired an early warning shot wide before assisting the opening goal minutes later.
Marcinho’s cross was headed out by Mohamed Simakan, but the ball fell to the unmarked Ito, who rifled a first-time volley into the top corner, silencing the Saudi crowd.
Al-Nassr initially struggled to find rhythm. Jhon Duran’s 18th-minute effort — blasted high and wide from a Ronaldo assist — was one of their few early chances.
They equalised through Sadio Mane, whose shot took a slight deflection off Yuichi Maruyama and beat Yamaguchi. Moments later, Ronaldo hit the bar with a header and narrowly missed an overhead kick as the Saudi side began to dominate.
Kawasaki Set for All-Saudi Final Showdown
But Kawasaki regained the lead before half-time. Ito once again proved influential with his pressing, and after his close-range shot was saved, Ozeki calmly slotted home the rebound.
In the 76th minute, substitute Erison created Kawasaki’s third by driving to the byline and setting up Ienaga, who fired in what proved to be the match-winner.
Though Yahya pulled one back in the 87th minute for Al-Nassr, Yamaguchi stood firm, denying Ronaldo twice in injury time to secure a famous victory.
Kawasaki will now face Al-Ahli — another Saudi club stacked with foreign stars — in Saturday’s final, with both sides aiming to lift their first-ever continental title.