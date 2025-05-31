Manchester United Shortlist Sporting Star Amid Bruno Fernandes Uncertainty. The United captain could be on his way out with a block but move.

Manchester United are preparing for the possible departure of Bruno Fernandes, who is reportedly in advanced talks with Saudi giants Al-Hilal. The Premier League club has identified Sporting Lisbon midfielder Pedro Goncalves as a key target to replace their captain, should he leave. Al-Hilal have made a staggering offer to Fernandes which includes a three-year contract worth £180 million, and are pressing for a decision by Friday.

The 30-year-old was a standout performer in an otherwise struggling Manchester United side this season, registering 19 goals and 20 assists. If Fernandes accepts the Saudi proposal, the financial windfall would allow United to trigger Goncalves’ £70 million release clause.

United Plan Goncalves Swoop if Fernandes Departs

Pedro Goncalves, 26, was already on United's radar prior to the Saudi interest. A product of Sporting Lisbon, Goncalves previously flourished under Ruben Amorim who is now United's manager during the club’s 2020-21 title-winning campaign. In that season, he delivered 23 goals and four assists in 32 appearances, following a tactical switch to a more attacking midfield role.

Goncalves is seen as a dynamic and versatile option, capable of playing both centrally and out wide. At four years younger than Fernandes, he offers a younger profile with proven goal-scoring ability in Portugal. Goncalves recently returned from a thigh muscle injury that had sidelined him since November. Despite the layoff, interest in the midfielder remains high, with Aston Villa and Bayer Leverkusen previously monitoring his status.

However, any transfer negotiations involving Goncalves could be complicated further by ongoing speculation surrounding Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres. Napoli and Arsenal are in the mix for the Swedish forward, who is valued at £67 million. Sporting would be reluctant to lose both key players in the same transfer window.

Sporting Hold a Financial Stake in Fernandes Exit

Should Fernandes accept the offer from Al-Hilal, Sporting are in line for a financial boost as well. The Portuguese club had inserted a 10% sell-on clause when they initially sold Fernandes to United for £47 million plus add-ons.

That clause entitles Sporting to a portion of any profit United make from a future sale. However, Ruben Amorim has reportedly expressed his preference to retain his captain, but is also open to reinvestment if Fernandes opts to leave. The decision now rests with the Portuguese midfielder, with Al-Hilal demanding a final answer by Friday. United, meanwhile, are moving proactively behind the scenes, ensuring they’re prepared if a summer rebuild becomes necessary.