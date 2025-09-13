Image Credit : Getty

Brock Lesnar’s appearance on tonight’s SmackDown is already confirmed, and his track record suggests chaos is inevitable. Last week, The Beast interrupted the United States Championship match between John Cena and Sami Zayn, leaving both men destroyed in the ring.

With Cena absent from the blue brand this week, Zayn could once again be in Lesnar’s crosshairs. Another brutal attack would not only keep the tension high but also set the stage for a potential singles clash between the two in the near future.