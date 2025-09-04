5 Big Hints AJ Lee Could Be Returning to WWE SmackDown in a Major Surprise Moment
Five signs point to a major WWE SmackDown surprise this week, and fans are buzzing about who it could be.
Roxanne Perez’s Public Hint
Roxanne Perez has long called AJ Lee her dream opponent, even referring to Punk and Lee as her wrestling parents. In a recent interview, she revealed she told AJ directly about wanting that match and urged her to return soon. This public nudge could be a sign that the moment is near.
SmackDown’s Chicago Setting
This week’s SmackDown takes place in Chicago, CM Punk’s hometown. Punk’s own WWE return at Survivor Series 2023 also happened in Chicago, making it a symbolic location. With Punk confirmed for the show, the stage is set for a poetic return for AJ Lee in the same city.
Seth Rollins’ Heated Words at Clash in Paris
During the Fatal 4-Way match for the World Heavyweight Championship in Paris, Seth Rollins targeted CM Punk with personal insults. His comments about Punk’s family hinted at the possibility of them becoming part of the storyline. If AJ Lee steps back into the ring, this could be a perfect promo angle for her return.
WWE Shop’s Social Media Slip-Up
A fan suggested WWE Shop release new AJ Lee merchandise before her potential return. The official WWE Shop X account replied that they would release new merch before her comeback. The post was quickly deleted, but screenshots spread online, fueling speculation that her return could happen on this week’s SmackDown.
Becky Lynch’s Confrontation with CM Punk on RAW
On RAW, CM Punk confronted Seth Rollins after his Clash in Paris loss. Instead of Rollins, Becky Lynch appeared, mocking Punk and even slapping him. Punk’s warning that she would regret it could be a setup for AJ Lee to step in, as she could respond in ways Punk cannot.