Image Credit : Getty

Cody Rhodes has already cemented himself as WWE’s top star, defeating Roman Reigns twice to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship. He also won the inaugural Crown Jewel Championship last year and added the 2025 King of the Ring crown to his accolades.

Facing Seth Rollins again in Perth, Rhodes risks overexposure if he wins back‑to‑back Crown Jewel titles. Rollins, meanwhile, needs the victory more to solidify The Vision as a dominant force. Allowing Cody to repeat would make the outcome predictable and diminish the stakes for future challengers.