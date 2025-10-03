5 Decisions WWE Must Avoid At Crown Jewel 2025 To Keep The Event Truly Impactful
WWE Crown Jewel 2025 has high stakes. Here are five mistakes the company must avoid to keep fans invested.
Cody Rhodes Shouldn’t Repeat As Crown Jewel Champion
Cody Rhodes has already cemented himself as WWE’s top star, defeating Roman Reigns twice to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship. He also won the inaugural Crown Jewel Championship last year and added the 2025 King of the Ring crown to his accolades.
Facing Seth Rollins again in Perth, Rhodes risks overexposure if he wins back‑to‑back Crown Jewel titles. Rollins, meanwhile, needs the victory more to solidify The Vision as a dominant force. Allowing Cody to repeat would make the outcome predictable and diminish the stakes for future challengers.
A Lack Of Surprises Would Hurt The Show
Premium Live Events thrive on unexpected moments, and Crown Jewel should be no exception. Wrestlepalooza earlier this year offered little in terms of shock returns or debuts, aside from Stephanie McMahon’s Hall of Fame announcement.
While that was notable, fans expect more from a marquee event. If Crown Jewel 2025 passes without a major surprise, whether it’s a returning legend, a shocking debut, or a faction shake‑up, WWE risks leaving the audience underwhelmed. Big moments are what keep fans buzzing long after the show ends.
Stephanie Vaquer Cannot Afford To Lose To Tiffany Stratton
The Women’s Crown Jewel match pits two champions against each other, but the booking must be handled carefully. Stephanie Vaquer enters the bout as the newly crowned Women’s World Champion, while Tiffany Stratton has already enjoyed a reign of more than 200 days.
If Vaquer loses her first official match as champion, her credibility would take a major hit. With the title already changing hands multiple times recently, WWE needs to establish stability. Protecting Vaquer ensures her championship is seen as equal in prestige to the WWE Women’s title.
Title Matches Must Be On The Card
The Crown Jewel Championships are one‑time honors, more symbolic than substantive. To give the event real weight, WWE needs to feature actual title defenses. Dominik Mysterio, who has retained the Intercontinental Championship through questionable tactics in his last two defenses, should be forced to put the belt on the line.
Adding another championship clash, such as Becky Lynch defending her title or a tag team contest, would raise the stakes. Without full‑time championships at play, the event risks feeling hollow despite its spectacle.