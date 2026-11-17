CSK paid ₹14.20 crore for the left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder at the 2026 auction, a fee that normally buys match-winning output. He bowled sparingly and made 90 runs across five innings, though he has been solid domestically since. CSK may have to choose between uncapped talents, and the young all-rounder could be the one to make way.

A one-season release would go against type for a franchise that lets players settle, but CSK may have no choice. They have traded in Liam Livingstone from SRH for ₹6 crore, covering the same middle-order and second-spin brief, and ₹14.20 crore would fund a top-order Indian batter plus a frontline quick after Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis departed.