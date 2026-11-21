Tennis icon Rafael Nadal has been appointed to the Real Madrid Board of Directors, winning 99.5 percent of votes. Club president Florentino Perez welcomed the 22-time Grand Slam champion, citing his deep commitment to the club's values.

Tennis Legend Rafael Nadal Joins Real Madrid Board of Directors

Madrid [Spain], November 21 (ANI): Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal has been elected as a member of the Real Madrid Board of Directors, securing 99.5 per cent of the votes at the club's Extraordinary General Assembly held on Friday. A total of 1,713 votes were cast, with 1,704 in favour of Nadal's appointment, four against and five abstentions. The 22-time Grand Slam champion received a standing ovation from the club's representatives following his appointment.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez described Nadal's appointment as a special moment for the club, highlighting the tennis great's achievements and his association with the Spanish football side. “We are beginning this Extraordinary General Assembly, whose sole item on the agenda is the ratification of the appointment of Rafael Nadal Parera as the new member of the Real Madrid Board of Directors. I want to begin by saying that today is a very special day for our club and, personally, it is also a special day for me as president of Real Madrid,” Perez said, as quoted by the club’s official statement.

Perez praised Nadal's stature in world sport, saying his achievements and conduct had earned him admiration and respect across the globe. “We all know the extraordinary stature of Rafa Nadal . His name is already part of the universal history of sport. He has achieved something that is within reach of very few: becoming a legend admired and respected in every corner of the world. But those of us who have had the opportunity to know him know that his greatness goes far beyond his successes and his countless titles,” he said.

He also highlighted Nadal's association with Real Madrid, describing him as one of the club's own. “Rafa is a person who has earned the respect and affection of millions of people because of his character, his behavior on and off the courts, and his unwavering commitment to the values that make sport great. And for us there is something that has a very special meaning: Rafa is one of our own. He is an honorary member of Real Madrid , he feels deeply about these colors and has always proudly expressed his Madridismo,” he said.

“Therefore, his joining our Board of Directors represents much more than the arrival of an extraordinary personality. It means that one of the greatest legends of Spanish and world sport wants to share with us the responsibility and the pride of working for the future of Real Madrid,” he said.

Perez expressed confidence that Nadal's presence would contribute to the club's future and said his appointment was an honour for Real Madrid. “I am convinced that his presence will help us to continue building the Real Madrid we want for future generations, always maintaining our identity, our principles and our ambition,” he said. “Dear Rafa, I want to tell you that it is an honor for Real Madrid that you have accepted to be part of our Board of Directors. This club is your home and I am sure that, from this new position, we will continue to share many moments of pride and excitement,” he added.

Responding to the appointment, Nadal described his induction into the board as both an honour and a responsibility, underlining the club's significance to generations of supporters. "It's a great responsibility to be part of the Real Madrid Board of Directors . This club is passed down from parents to children and unites people. For me, it unites me with my family and friends to watch the matches together. It's a great honor and a great source of satisfaction," Nadal said.

He also acknowledged the responsibility that came with being associated with a globally recognised club and said he hoped to contribute to its continued success. “I am very aware of the responsibility because Real Madrid is a global brand. It is an immense responsibility, and I accept it so that over time I can learn and contribute to ensuring that this club remains the best in the world,” he said.

Nadal further expressed his commitment to helping the club maintain its standing. "I'm going to work to ensure things stay the way they are: a successful club, and that it continues to be so in the years to come. Hala Madrid," he said. Nadal, who has been an honorary member of Real Madrid since 2011, is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in tennis history. His career includes 92 individual titles, including 22 Grand Slam crowns, two Olympic gold medals, five Davis Cup titles with Spain and a spell as world number one. (ANI)