Real Madrid president Florentino Perez announced that fans in India will be able to stream major UEFA club matches for free starting in the 2027-28 season. The initiative serves as a pilot program to increase accessibility to European football.

Real Madrid Announces Free UEFA Streaming Initiative for India

Madrid [Spain], November 21 (ANI): Real Madrid president Florentino Perez on Saturday announced that Indian football fans will be able to watch the biggest matches from UEFA club competitions for free from the 2027-28 season, as part of a new streaming initiative being developed in partnership with UEFA and European Football Clubs (EFC). Addressing the 2026 Ordinary General Assembly of Delegate Members, Perez described the initiative as an important step towards making European football more accessible globally and said India would serve as a test market before the model is expanded to other countries.

“Starting next season—the 2027-28 season—the biggest matches in UEFA club competitions will be available to watch for free in India. And not just in any way, but through a streaming platform that allows clubs to connect directly with their fans. This will serve as a test for this new distribution model before it is expanded to other countries,” he said, as quoted in an official Real Madrid statement.

He highlighted India's population of nearly 1.5 billion, its young demographic and the potential for football to grow in the country, where Real Madrid already has millions of supporters. “And we are not talking about just any country, but the most populous nation in the world, with nearly 1.5 billion inhabitants. It is also one of the youngest countries globally—a place where football still has immense room for growth, and where Real Madrid already has millions of fans,” he said.

Perez said the platform would give young Indian fans legal, free access to Real Madrid matches in high quality while allowing the club to connect with them directly through exclusive content, birthday wishes and its Madridista membership programme. “Imagine a 15-year-old in Mumbai who currently watches Real Madrid matches however and whenever he can—often on pirated websites with poor image quality. He will now be able to watch them for free, legally, and in the best possible quality. And, even more importantly, for the first time, his club will know he exists. We will be able to communicate with him directly, offer him exclusive content featuring his idols, send him birthday wishes, invite him to join our Madridista program, and—who knows—perhaps one day welcome him to the Bernabeu,” he said.

The platform will be launched through a new alliance called UC3, involving UEFA and EFC, formerly known as the European Club Association (ECA). Perez said the initiative would benefit clubs of all sizes by allowing them to reach supporters directly, irrespective of their location. “In collaboration with UEFA and the EFC—formerly the ECA—and through a new alliance called UC3 (comprising EFC clubs and UEFA itself), we are launching a new platform with two clear objectives: to make football accessible in every corner of the globe, and to enable clubs to connect directly with their fans, anywhere and at any time,” he said. “This is not only beneficial for Real Madrid; it is good for all clubs—large and small—good for the fans, and good for football as a whole," Perez added. (ANI)