FC Barcelona: Four standout players in 2024–25 La Liga title winning season
Barcelona's 2024-25 season saw them win La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de Espana, narrowly missing out on the Champions League. While the team performed exceptionally well, four players truly stood out.
Barcelona's impressive 2024-25 league campaign was marked by a strong start, a mid-season wobble, and a phenomenal resurgence in the new year. Under Hansi Flick's guidance, the Catalan giants won 15 of their 17 matches to secure the La Liga title. Despite marginally losing to Inter Milan in Champions League, they lifted the Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana trophies, dominating arch-rivals Real Madrid in all four meetings. Although the team worked like well-oiled machine, there are four players that stood out in this successful campaign.
Lamine Yamal
Lamine Yamal's achievements in world football are already impressive, and his contributions to Barcelona's domestic treble have been invaluable. The teenager scored in Thursday's win against Espanyol that clinched the title for Barcelona. He also scored in both Clasico meetings in the Spanish top-flight, recording 18 goals and 11 assists in 34 matches. Yamal's exploits for Spain at the 2024 European Championship have further cemented his status as a rising star in world football.
Raphinha
Raphinha's resurgence under Flick has been remarkable. The 28-year-old Brazilian was struggling for game time under Xavi and seemed set to leave the club last summer. However, Flick's persuasion convinced Raphinha to stay, and he has since tallied 18 goals and 11 assists in 34 league matches. His standout performances included a brace in Barcelona's 4-3 triumph in the recent El Clasico.
Robert Lewandowski
Despite initial skepticism, Robert Lewandowski has proven to be an excellent signing for Barcelona. The 36-year-old Polish striker played a pivotal role in the team's success, scoring 25 goals and providing two assists in 32 La Liga appearances. His impressive performances included a brilliant brace in the 4-0 thrashing of Real Madrid in October.
Pedri
Behind Barcelona's formidable frontline, Pedri emerged as the team's most vital player under Hansi Flick's guidance. At just 22 years old, the midfielder completed his fifth season as an undisputed starter, delivering his most impressive campaign to date.
Pedri's exceptional ball control, vision, passing range, and sense of timing have firmly established him as the heir apparent to Barcelona's midfield legends Xavi and Andrés Iniesta. His outstanding performances earned him the most minutes played for the team, solidifying his position as a midfield linchpin.
Pedri's success was bolstered by the contributions of his midfield colleagues, including new arrival Dani Olmo, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi Páez, Fermín López, and Marc Casadó. Together, they formed the most formidable midfield unit in the league, providing the foundation for Barcelona's title-winning campaign.