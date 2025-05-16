Image Credit : Getty

Pedri

Behind Barcelona's formidable frontline, Pedri emerged as the team's most vital player under Hansi Flick's guidance. At just 22 years old, the midfielder completed his fifth season as an undisputed starter, delivering his most impressive campaign to date.

Pedri's exceptional ball control, vision, passing range, and sense of timing have firmly established him as the heir apparent to Barcelona's midfield legends Xavi and Andrés Iniesta. His outstanding performances earned him the most minutes played for the team, solidifying his position as a midfield linchpin.

Pedri's success was bolstered by the contributions of his midfield colleagues, including new arrival Dani Olmo, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi Páez, Fermín López, and Marc Casadó. Together, they formed the most formidable midfield unit in the league, providing the foundation for Barcelona's title-winning campaign.