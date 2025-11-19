- Home
Manchester United’s manager outlines key issues holding his side back, stressing intensity over formation in their progress.
Formation Is Not The Problem
Amorim pushed back strongly against claims his tactical setup is to blame for United’s struggles. He argued that the formation is only the starting point, while confidence, competitiveness, and dynamic play are what truly matter. “The formation is the start of something, then it’s the dynamic, the confidence, the way we play,” he explained.
Intensity Is The Key Factor
The manager stressed that intensity, not structure, has been the missing ingredient in United’s performances. He pointed to games where the team faltered, saying the lack of energy and drive was the real issue. “If you look at the games we struggled in this season, it was not about the formation for me. It was the lack of intensity,” Amorim said.
Frustration Despite Better Results
United’s five-match unbeaten league run, including a statement win over Liverpool and draws against Nottingham Forest and Tottenham, has eased pressure. Yet Amorim admitted he felt frustration after the Tottenham game, insisting the team is still far from being one capable of winning every match. “We are far from perfection,” he said, underlining the gap to elite standards.
Support From Ownership Brings Stability
Ruben Amorim acknowledged the backing of co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who has publicly supported him. He noted that Ratcliffe’s interview helped calm noise around the club, but insisted it did not change his approach. “It settled down a lot around the club. The noise changed completely. That was really important for the team,” Amorim reflected, while adding he never worries about losing his job.
Players Echo The Manager’s Sentiment
Defender Matthijs de Ligt mirrored Amorim’s view, admitting his own form improved after a shift in mentality. He told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf that confidence and responsibility, not formation, had helped him rediscover consistency. His comments reinforced Amorim’s belief that progress depends on mindset and intensity rather than tactical tweaks.