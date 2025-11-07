Manager Ruben Amorim credits Manchester United's recent unbeaten streak to the impact of summer signings Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. Amorim also highlighted defender Harry Maguire's crucial importance in set-piece situations.

Portuguese manager Ruben Amorim has credited Manchester United’s recent unbeaten streak to key contributions from summer signings Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. After a sluggish start to the season, when the Red Devils managed just one win in their first five matches, the duo’s impact has reinvigorated a previously faltering attack, helping United remain unbeaten in their last four games.

Speaking on the Men in Blazers Show, Amorim described Cunha as a unique talent, "a maverick" whose presence unsettles opponents. Meanwhile, he praised Bryan Mbeumo’s direct and proactive style of play, which he felt Manchester United lacked last season. “You can sense when the ball is going to our defender, he is already running to position,” he said, adding that small but essential contributions have transformed United’s frontline.

Harry Maguire's importance

Amorim also emphasized defender Harry Maguire’s importance, especially given the league’s growing reliance on set pieces. “Our league in this moment is a lot of set pieces. The first goal, a lot of times, is a set piece", Amorim mentioned, acknowledging Maguire’s strength both defensively and offensively during such moments. He called Maguire’s experience “massive," especially given the current phase of the club.

Despite the recent improvements and better results, Amorim insists he does not feel any relief. The constant pressure of upcoming matches keeps his focus sharp, with the desire to keep winning driving him forward. He highlighted the satisfaction he finds in his team’s commitment and hard work, even when games don’t go perfectly, mentioning matches like those against Liverpool and Brighton as personal highlights for their effort and adherence to training.

“Prepared for bad phases”

Reflecting on his own development as a manager, Amorim admitted that the challenging start with Manchester United, unlike his previous successful experiences with Sporting CP and Braga, has helped him grow in resilience. He acknowledged that enduring tough periods with conviction has strengthened his ability to handle pressure and maintain his footballing philosophy going forward. “I know there will be bad moments again, and I will be better prepared for that,” he concluded.