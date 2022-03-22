Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    FA Cup: Will Chelsea fans be allowed during semis? FA working with UK government

    Chelsea has been barred from selling match tickets due to UK’s sanctions against its owner Roman Abramovich. Meanwhile, FA is looking to work with the government to allow Chelsea fans during the FA Cup semis.

    Reigning European champion Chelsea is going through turmoil following its Russian owner Roman Abramovich being sanctioned by the United Kingdom (UK) government due to Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. As a result, his assets have been frozen, including the Chelsea football club. Although the club is functioning in terms of its match duties, its finances have been frozen.

    Consequently, Chelsea has been barred from selling any new match tickets. While the fans are desperate to witness their team in action as it progresses in essential tournaments, work is being done on that front. The Blues will be taking on Crystal Palace in the semis of the 2021-22 FA Cup at the Wimbley Stadium in London on April 16.

    In the meantime, the Football Association (FA) is operating with the UK government to allow Chelsea fans to enter the venue to witness the action. Moreover, with both teams based in London, a packed crowd is expected to flock to the stadium. “We hope to have sell-out crowds at both of our Emirates FA Cup Semi-Finals at Wembley Stadium,” said an FA spokesperson, reports ANI.

    “This includes tickets for Chelsea supporters for their match against Crystal Palace. We are working with the Government on a method to achieve this whilst respecting the sanctions currently in place on Chelsea,” the statement further read. Only the season ticket holders of the Blues are allowed to enter Stamford Bridge currently, but it is not valid for competitions outside the English Premier League (EPL).

