Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

    The recent edition of the Deloitte Money League is out. Manchester City has topped the chart in terms of annual revenue for 2022. Check out the top 20 clubs in the same.

    Mar 21, 2022, 4:17 PM IST

    The football clubs across the globe have their shares of ups and downs as per every season. It varies from performance to finances, while the latter deals in profits and losses, based on the annual revenue. The 2022 edition of the Deloitte Money League has declared the results of the annual revenue generated by the top clubs across the globe. Check them out below, as the European clubs have predominantly vanquished it.

    Manchester City - €644.9 million
    The defending English Premier League (EPL) champion continues to top the chart despite attaining success only in the league.

    Real Madrid - €640.7 million
    The defending La Liga champion is surprisingly second in the list, while it looks set to retain the crown this term, besides progressing smoothly in the UEFA Champions League (UCL).

    Bayern Munich - €611.4 million
    The defending Bundesliga champion is third and is set for another title-winning season in the same, while it is going great in the UCL.

    Barcelona - €582.1 million
    The La Liga giant has struggled since Lionel Messi's departure. However, it has not had a shortage in terms of annual revenue, as it looks to finish high by winning the UEFA Europa League (UEL).

    Manchester United - €558 million
    Despite not having a title in five straight seasons, United scales large in terms of annual revenue, while thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo's return, it has boosted the revenue this term significantly.

    Other 15 top clubs
    Paris Saint-Germain - €556.2 million
    Liverpool - €550.4 million
    Chelsea - €493.1 million
    Juventus - €433.5 million
    Tottenham Hotspur - €406.2 million
    Arsenal - €366.5 million
    Borussia Dortmund - €337.6 million
    Atletico Madrid - €332.8 million
    Inter Milan - €330.9 million
    Leicester City - €255.5 million
    West Ham United - €221.5 million
    Wolverhampton Wanderers - €219.2 million
    Everton - €218.1 million
    Zenit Saint Petersburg - €212 million
    Aston Villa - €207.3 million

