Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

The recent edition of the Deloitte Money League is out. Manchester City has topped the chart in terms of annual revenue for 2022. Check out the top 20 clubs in the same.

The football clubs across the globe have their shares of ups and downs as per every season. It varies from performance to finances, while the latter deals in profits and losses, based on the annual revenue. The 2022 edition of the Deloitte Money League has declared the results of the annual revenue generated by the top clubs across the globe. Check them out below, as the European clubs have predominantly vanquished it.

Manchester City - €644.9 million

The defending English Premier League (EPL) champion continues to top the chart despite attaining success only in the league.

Real Madrid - €640.7 million

The defending La Liga champion is surprisingly second in the list, while it looks set to retain the crown this term, besides progressing smoothly in the UEFA Champions League (UCL).

Bayern Munich - €611.4 million

The defending Bundesliga champion is third and is set for another title-winning season in the same, while it is going great in the UCL.

Barcelona - €582.1 million

The La Liga giant has struggled since Lionel Messi's departure. However, it has not had a shortage in terms of annual revenue, as it looks to finish high by winning the UEFA Europa League (UEL).

Manchester United - €558 million

Despite not having a title in five straight seasons, United scales large in terms of annual revenue, while thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo's return, it has boosted the revenue this term significantly.

Other 15 top clubs

Paris Saint-Germain - €556.2 million

Liverpool - €550.4 million

Chelsea - €493.1 million

Juventus - €433.5 million

Tottenham Hotspur - €406.2 million

Arsenal - €366.5 million

Borussia Dortmund - €337.6 million

Atletico Madrid - €332.8 million

Inter Milan - €330.9 million

Leicester City - €255.5 million

West Ham United - €221.5 million

Wolverhampton Wanderers - €219.2 million

Everton - €218.1 million

Zenit Saint Petersburg - €212 million

Aston Villa - €207.3 million