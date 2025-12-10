Aakash Chopra analyses RCB and DC's WPL 2026 auction strategies, praising RCB's flexibility and the signing of Pooja Vastrakar. He also discusses DC's bowling depth and Jemimah Rodrigues' elevation to captain of the successful franchise.

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has analysed the strategies behind Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals' (DC) auction picks, highlighting their combinations, key signings, and overall squad depth heading into the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 tournament.

Chopra on RCB's 'Tremendous Addition'

Speaking on JioHotstar, JioStar expert Aakash Chopra expressed his thoughts on RCB's auction picks and Pooja Vastrakar's value. "The way RCB has collected and selected players gives them great flexibility. Based on pitch conditions, form, or injuries, they can make tactical changes, whether it's choosing between Grace Harris or Lauren Bell, depending on the opposition. When you look at Indian fast-bowling all-rounders, Pooja Vastrakar stands out because she brings a quality of batting that others--like Renuka Singh Thakur, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, or Kranti Gaud- do not offer at the same level."

"She is a rare commodity. Yes, she has had injury concerns, but there's only one Pooja Vastrakar in the country. That's exactly why we saw a bidding war for her. UP Warriorz were very interested, but RCB knew what they wanted, and they secured her. In my opinion, it's a tremendous addition." Chopra added.

Analysis of Delhi Capitals' Squad

The cricketer-turned-commentator Chopra also discussed the Delhi-based franchise's bowling and leadership. He added that Jemimah Rodrigues, leading the Capitals, will be fascinating to watch in the WPL 2026 season. "Between Marizanne Kapp and Annabel Sutherland, you already have eight quality overs. We've spoken about Nandini Sharma, she can be the third bowling option. DC have two excellent spinners in Sneh Rana and Shree Charani, and Chinelle Henry adds strong fast-bowling support. With their overseas players, they can easily get ten overs, if not twelve," the former Indian cricketer said.

"If Nandini Sharma plays, she gives them even more pace-bowling depth. Their spin attack is already impressive. But the most interesting aspect is how Jemimah Rodrigues captains this side. We've seen her flourish as a player and as a strong team personality, but this is her first time leading a successful franchise. It's a big elevation and will be fascinating to watch," Chopra said.

WPL 2026 Schedule Details

The 2026 WPL will break from tradition by scheduling its final on a weekday, Thursday, February 5, instead of the usual weekend slot. The tournament, which begins on January 9, will also feature two doubleheaders, both scheduled for Saturdays, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Spread across 28 days, the league will be hosted at two venues, Navi Mumbai, where the Indian women's team recently lifted the ODI World Cup after defeating South Africa, and Vadodara. The opening 11 matches, including both double-headers, will be held at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The remaining 11 fixtures, along with the eliminator on February 3 and the final, will be played at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

This edition marks the first time the WPL will be held in the January-February period; the previous three seasons were staged in February-March, just before the Indian Premier League (IPL). It will also be the first season without any clash with major international fixtures. (ANI)