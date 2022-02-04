  • Facebook
    FA Cup 2021-22, Round 4 preview: Defending champion Leicester faces Nottingham, Tottenham wary of Brighton

    First Published Feb 4, 2022, 4:24 PM IST
    The FA Cup 2021-22 Round 4 gets underway from Friday night and continues over the weekend. Seven top matches will be the ones to watch out for, including defending champion Leicester City.

    The Round 4 of the 2021-22 FA Cup is set to begin from Friday night, while it contributes through the weekend. Seven top teams from the English Premier League (EPL) compete in this stage, as things are out to get interesting given the knockout status of the tournament. Meanwhile, with the hope of no giant-killing surprises, we present the preview of this round involving the seven top teams.

    Manchester United hopes to have it easy against Middlesbrough
    United overcame Aston Villa in Round 3 by a slender margin. It has been drawn against Championship side Middlesbrough. It should be an easy walk for the Red Devils on Friday, especially with the game being played at Old Trafford. However, if United flutters, it would be some shock and could seriously dent its chances of winning a title this season.

    West Ham United looks to breeze past Kidderminster Harriers
    West Ham is having a smooth season in the EPL, as it is on course for a top-four finish. For this round of the tournament, it is up against National League North side Kidderminster away from home on Saturday. The Hammers are a favourite to walk away with a win here. However, a giant-killing upset could be on the cards with the Harriers having home advantage.

    Chelsea aims to decimate Plymouth Argyle
    Chelsea is one of the deadliest teams in the EPL right now. On Saturday, it amuses League One side Plymouth at Stamford Bridge. However, given The Blues' desperateness nowadays under Thomas Tuchel, things would not precisely be entertaining for the Pilgrims. The chances of an upset look rare here.

    Manchester City considers ripping through Fulham
    City is currently the table-topper in the EPL. Undoubtedly, it would be an uphill task for Championship side Fulham to survive its wrath on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium. Not sure even a miracle would be enough to see the visitors through to the pre-quarters.

    Tottenham Hotspur in a tricky tie against Brighton and Hove Albion
    Tottenham is the team that has the most challenging match in this round, as it takes on an unpredictable Brighton at home on Saturday. Considering the home advantage, Spurs are the favourites here. However, given the Seagulls' surprising trend this season, don't be surprised it pulls off a shock.

    Liverpool considers rattling Cardiff City
    Liverpool has been one of the three EPL teams in contention for the league title, while it is already in the League Cup final. It would be desperate to stay in the hunt for another title, as it hosts Championship side Cardiff on Sunday. Given the current form and home advantage, The Reds are a sure-shot favourite to book their place in Round 5 unless they self-destruct.

    Leciester City seeks to overcome Nottingham Forest challenge
    Defending champion Leicester has not been in the best of forms this season. However, that does not mean that the Foxes would underperform in this competition. Although the champion's tag has its pressure, it should be an easy task against Championship side Nottingham. But, it might just be a little careful since it plays away from home on Sunday.

