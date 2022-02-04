  • Facebook
    Jesse Lingard could replace Paulo Dybala at Juventus; Christian Eriksen has to wait for Brentford debut

    First Published Feb 4, 2022, 2:11 PM IST
    Jesse Lingard's transfer to Newcastle United failed last month. Now, he is being eyed by Juventus to replace Paulo Dybala. Meanwhile, Christian Eriksen's Brentford debut could be delayed.

    The European football world got done with its January transfer window saga. Manchester United's attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard was on the verge of moving to Newcastle United. However, the move failed to materialise due to Mason Greenwood's arrest over domestic violence and sexual assault cases.

    Lingard's contract ends following the 2021-22 season, which would effectively make him a free agent. As per a report by Calciomercato, Italian giant Juventus has emerged as the potential new candidate to have shown interest in the Englishman. The record Serie A winner is preparing plans to land him in Turin next summer.

    ALSO READ: At Ronaldo's age, Messi will find it tough to maintain goal-scoring level, claims Lewandowski

    This season, Lingard has been left frustrated with limited playing time under Ole Gunnar Solskjær and Ralf Rangnick. While Bianconeri will do all in its power to get his signature, it will face an uphill battle in terms of finances from Newcastle. The Magpies have become financial giants from this season following its takeover by a Saudi-based group, while its spending spree was notable last month.

    In the meantime, fans were excited to see Christian Eriksen back in the English Premier League (EPL) this season, having been roped in by Brentford. However, his admirers might have to wait for a few weeks before getting to make his re-debut in the tournament. He is currently training in Ajax to regain complete fitness.

    ALSO READ: Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick breaks silence over impact of Mason Greenwood's arrest on team

    Eriksen has been out of action for over seven months after suffering a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark during the 2020 UEFA Euro last year. He underwent surgery to be insinuated with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD). While he is well on his course to regain complete fitness, he will not be making his debut during Brentford's FA Cup 2021-22 Round 4 clash to Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

    "It is a little bit of a miracle, of course, that first and foremost he is healthy, but also that he wants and feels ready to play football again. Of course, I am not a doctor, but all the specialists who have seen him, met him and tested him know that everything is perfect. I know Christian and his family would never take the slightest risk in that sense that something could happen when he is training or playing a football match," said Brentford manager Thomas Frank during a press conference.

