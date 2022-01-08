  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    FA Cup 2021-22, Round 3 preview: EPL teams aim to not flutter, eye on Round 4

    First Published Jan 8, 2022, 4:57 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    FA Cup 2021-22 has seen its Round 3 commitments get underway from Friday. The EPL teams play their first match of the tournament in this round. Here, we present the top teams' previews.

    FA Cup 2021-22, Round 3 preview: English Premier League EPL teams aim to not flutter, with an eye on Round 4-ayh

    Round 3 of the 2021-22 FA Cup has gotten underway from Friday. The tournament happens to be the most prestigious domestic knockout in England, and the English Premier League (EPL) teams, who play their first matches starting this round, will not take it lightly, despite being pitted against some low-grade opponents. In the same light, we present the preview of this round, involving the top EPL sides.

    FA Cup 2021-22, Round 3 preview: English Premier League EPL teams aim to not flutter, with an eye on Round 4-ayh

    Manchester City makes a mockery of Swindon Town
    Defending EPL champion Manchester City travelled to take on League Two team Swindon Town on Friday. As expected, the Cityzens made a mockery of the Robins, slamming four past and winning 4-1, with Bernardo Silva (14), Gabriel Jesus (28), Ilkay Gündogan (59) and Cole Palmer (82) being the goal-scorers.

    ALSO READ: Will Mohamed Salah pip Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski to bag FIFA Best Player Award 2021?

    FA Cup 2021-22, Round 3 preview: English Premier League EPL teams aim to not flutter, with an eye on Round 4-ayh

    Leicester City up against familiar foe Watford
    Defending champion Leicester will be hosting its EPL rival Watford on Saturday. It should be easy for the Foxes, but given its unstable performance this season, the Hornets can pull off a surprise, especially in this giant-killing tournament. But, given Watford's battle for relegation this season, Leicester has the upper hand.

    FA Cup 2021-22, Round 3 preview: English Premier League EPL teams aim to not flutter, with an eye on Round 4-ayh

    Chelsea looks to demolish Chesterfield
    Chelsea is one of the favourites to win this competition, while it will have to go past National League's Chesterfield at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The Blues have the home advantage, and it could be an avalanche of goals from the hosts. Only a miracle from the Spireites could see them going past, while it would be a massive upset if they manage to do so.

    ALSO READ: Benjamin Mendy rape case - Manchester City defender released on bail

    FA Cup 2021-22, Round 3 preview: English Premier League EPL teams aim to not flutter, with an eye on Round 4-ayh

    West Ham United up against familiar rival Leeds United
    Rising EPL giants West Ham will be hosting friendly foe Leeds on Sunday. Although given the form of both, the Hammers have the upper hand, the Peacocks are genuine contenders when it comes to upsets, especially in competitions like this. Thus, we feel that it could go either way, while West Ham somewhat has the upper hand.

    FA Cup 2021-22, Round 3 preview: English Premier League EPL teams aim to not flutter, with an eye on Round 4-ayh

    Tottenham Hotspur should rout Morecambe
    Tottenham is slowly on the rise under Antonio Conte. It hosts League One's Morecambe on Sunday, while it should be an easy ride for the Spurs. A win by the Shrimps would definitely be a mega upset, while Conte's calibre as a top-level coach could be seriously questioned. Nonetheless, the chances of an upset in this game seem relatively low.

    ALSO READ: Coutinho joins Aston Villa - When the Brazilian midfielder revealed he played as Steven Gerrard on PlayStation

    FA Cup 2021-22, Round 3 preview: English Premier League EPL teams aim to not flutter, with an eye on Round 4-ayh

    Liverpool looks to ruin Shrewsbury Town
    It has been a long time since Liverpool won the FA Cup. Nevertheless, it relaunches its bid by taking on League One's Shrewsbury Town at Anfield on Sunday. There hardly seems to be a way where The Reds can goof this up. But, with their laid back attitude of late against this tournament, it could give the Salop hope to pull off a miracle. However, the chances for that to happen are low.

    FA Cup 2021-22, Round 3 preview: English Premier League EPL teams aim to not flutter, with an eye on Round 4-ayh

    Arsenal could be in for a cunning task against Nottingham Forest
    Record 14-time champion Arsenal travels to take on Championship's Nottingham on Sunday. While the Gunners give utmost importance to the competition, it should come out with a win. However, the Tricky Trees could indeed make things sly for the visitors, especially with the home advantage by their side.

    ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22 - Will Coutinho fill the Grealish void as he reunites with Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard?

    FA Cup 2021-22, Round 3 preview: English Premier League EPL teams aim to not flutter, with an eye on Round 4-ayh

    Manchester United could have a battle against Aston Villa
    United has done comparatively better than Villa in the EPL this season. However, given the Reds Devils' uneven form this season, it would not be easy against the Villans on Monday. Also, with Villa being managed by ex-Liverpool legend Steven 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Usman Khawaja's successive centuries shatter records; the talking points from Day 4-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Khawaja's successive centuries shatter records; the talking points from Day 4

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Back-to-back centuries from Usman Khawaja puts Australia in command on Day 4; England needs 388-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Back-to-back centuries from Khawaja puts Australia in command; England needs 388

    Will Mohamed Salah pip Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski to bag FIFA Best Player Award 2021?-ayh

    Will Mohamed Salah pip Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski to bag FIFA Best Player Award 2021?

    football EPL Leicester striker Jamie Vardy out for 8 weeks due to hamstring injury

    Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy out for 8 weeks due to hamstring injury

    Football EPL Philippe Coutinho joins Aston Villa When the Brazilian midfielder revealed he played as Steven Gerrard on PlayStation

    Coutinho joins Aston Villa: When the Brazilian midfielder revealed he played as Steven Gerrard on PlayStation

    Recent Stories

    Looop Lapeta: Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin starrer to release on this date; read drb

    Looop Lapeta: Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin starrer to release on this date; read

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Election Commission announces Assembly poll to be held on February 14-dnm

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Election Commission announces Assembly poll to be held on February 14

    Goa Election 2022 Voting on February 14 result on March 10 for 40 seats gcw

    Goa Election 2022: Voting on February 14, result on March 10 for 40 seats

    UP Election 2022: Election Commission announces Assembly poll to be held from Feb 10 to March 7 in 7 phases-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Election Commission announces Assembly poll to be held from Feb 10 to March 7 in 7 phases

    Election Commission announces polls in UP Punjab Uttarakhand Goa Manipur schedule inside gcw

    Election Commission announces polls in UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur; schedule inside

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 52): Mumbai City regains top spot after goalless draw vs SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 52): Mumbai City regains top spot after goalless draw vs SC East Bengal

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC players must show character, personality, show mental strength - Bozidar Bandovic ahead of Fc Goa tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC players must show character, personality, show mental strength - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC (Game 53): I still have 100% trust in my team; everybody is ready to help ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I still have 100% trust in my team; everybody is ready to help ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC clash

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 51): Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 51): Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un-dnm

    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un

    Video Icon