FA Cup 2021-22, Round 3 preview: EPL teams aim to not flutter, eye on Round 4

Round 3 of the 2021-22 FA Cup has gotten underway from Friday. The tournament happens to be the most prestigious domestic knockout in England, and the English Premier League (EPL) teams, who play their first matches starting this round, will not take it lightly, despite being pitted against some low-grade opponents. In the same light, we present the preview of this round, involving the top EPL sides.

Manchester City makes a mockery of Swindon Town

Defending EPL champion Manchester City travelled to take on League Two team Swindon Town on Friday. As expected, the Cityzens made a mockery of the Robins, slamming four past and winning 4-1, with Bernardo Silva (14), Gabriel Jesus (28), Ilkay Gündogan (59) and Cole Palmer (82) being the goal-scorers.

Leicester City up against familiar foe Watford

Defending champion Leicester will be hosting its EPL rival Watford on Saturday. It should be easy for the Foxes, but given its unstable performance this season, the Hornets can pull off a surprise, especially in this giant-killing tournament. But, given Watford's battle for relegation this season, Leicester has the upper hand.

Chelsea looks to demolish Chesterfield

Chelsea is one of the favourites to win this competition, while it will have to go past National League's Chesterfield at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The Blues have the home advantage, and it could be an avalanche of goals from the hosts. Only a miracle from the Spireites could see them going past, while it would be a massive upset if they manage to do so.

West Ham United up against familiar rival Leeds United

Rising EPL giants West Ham will be hosting friendly foe Leeds on Sunday. Although given the form of both, the Hammers have the upper hand, the Peacocks are genuine contenders when it comes to upsets, especially in competitions like this. Thus, we feel that it could go either way, while West Ham somewhat has the upper hand.

Tottenham Hotspur should rout Morecambe

Tottenham is slowly on the rise under Antonio Conte. It hosts League One's Morecambe on Sunday, while it should be an easy ride for the Spurs. A win by the Shrimps would definitely be a mega upset, while Conte's calibre as a top-level coach could be seriously questioned. Nonetheless, the chances of an upset in this game seem relatively low.

Liverpool looks to ruin Shrewsbury Town

It has been a long time since Liverpool won the FA Cup. Nevertheless, it relaunches its bid by taking on League One's Shrewsbury Town at Anfield on Sunday. There hardly seems to be a way where The Reds can goof this up. But, with their laid back attitude of late against this tournament, it could give the Salop hope to pull off a miracle. However, the chances for that to happen are low.

Arsenal could be in for a cunning task against Nottingham Forest

Record 14-time champion Arsenal travels to take on Championship's Nottingham on Sunday. While the Gunners give utmost importance to the competition, it should come out with a win. However, the Tricky Trees could indeed make things sly for the visitors, especially with the home advantage by their side.