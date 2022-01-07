  • Facebook
    Benjamin Mendy rape case: Manchester City defender released on bail

    First Published Jan 7, 2022, 9:05 PM IST
    Benjamin Mendy had been accused of serious sex offences against young women. He was in the custody of the police for 134 days. On Friday, he was released on bail.

    Benjamin Mendy rape case: Manchester City defender released on bail-ayh

    In a shocking development, French football defender Benjamin Mendy was released on bail on Friday over his ongoing rape allegations case against young women. The Manchester City footballer had been arrested for the same on August 26 last year and happened to be in the custody of the police for 134 days. From HMP Altcourse, Liverpool, he was transferred to HMP Manchester, where Judge Patrick Thompson discussed his bail at a private hearing.

    Benjamin Mendy rape case: Manchester City defender released on bail-ayh

    Mendy was scheduled to go on trial this month. However, it has been pushed back to June 27. The Frenchman happens to be on bail until January 24, which happens to be the next date of his hearing. Although the complete details of the bail have not been revealed, Sky Sports reports that he will be staying at his home address and cannot contact his complainants while he has to surrender his passport by Friday midnight.

    Benjamin Mendy rape case: Manchester City defender released on bail-ayh

    Mendy is reported to have committed eight sex offences against five young women. While seven happen to be rape allegations, one happens to be a sexual assault. He has been playing for City since 2017, having moved from Monaco for £52 million. Following the charges against him, the club suspended him, while the investigation against the Frenchman continues.

    Benjamin Mendy rape case: Manchester City defender released on bail-ayh

    Besides Mendy, his co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie has been accused of six rapes and a sexual assault. In contrast, prosecutor Ian Unsworth QC has added a rape and an assault charge extra against him. He is scheduled to appear in court for the added charges next week, while none of the women involved could be identified.

