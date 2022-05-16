Erik ten Hag to arrive in Manchester on Monday to begin work with Man United

Erik ten Hag will be replacing Ralf Rangnick as the new Manchester United manager after the 2021-22 season-end. Meanwhile, he is arriving in Manchester on Monday to get his job underway.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Manchester United is set to begin a new era under incoming new full-time head coach Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman will be taking over Ralf Rangnick at the end of the ongoing season, with the Red Devils set to play the lone remaining game next Sunday. United plays 12th-placed Crystal Palace in London before the German steps down from the managerial role and enters consultancy. In the meantime, ten Hag is done and dusted with his duties with Ajax, helping the side retain the Eredivisie 2021-22 crown. As a result, he travels to Manchester on Monday to begin work early.

Image Credit: Getty Images

According to Dutch media outlet De Telegraaf, ten Hag will not be travelling with Ajax for its season-ending match against Curacao. He told Mike Verweij, "There will be a party with the [Ajax] staff, but I am not going to Curacao. I think that's understandable. There is a lot of work to do there [at Manchester United]. That is the case with every club. Several things still need to be organised in the staff and selection. We will be working intensively on this from tomorrow." ALSO READ: 'We're going to win trophies' - Ronaldo backs Ten Hag in hint about Man United future

Image Credit: Getty Images

The report adds that ten Hag is not to manage the current United side early, ahead of its final season game against Palace. Currently, he will be involved in the management's work in setting up his staff. However, it remains to be seen if he will attend one of the club's training sessions in Carrington with Rangnick to get the hang of things at the club.

Image Credit: Getty Images