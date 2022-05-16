Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Erik ten Hag to arrive in Manchester on Monday to begin work with Man United

    First Published May 16, 2022, 10:44 AM IST

    Erik ten Hag will be replacing Ralf Rangnick as the new Manchester United manager after the 2021-22 season-end. Meanwhile, he is arriving in Manchester on Monday to get his job underway.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Manchester United is set to begin a new era under incoming new full-time head coach Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman will be taking over Ralf Rangnick at the end of the ongoing season, with the Red Devils set to play the lone remaining game next Sunday. United plays 12th-placed Crystal Palace in London before the German steps down from the managerial role and enters consultancy. In the meantime, ten Hag is done and dusted with his duties with Ajax, helping the side retain the Eredivisie 2021-22 crown. As a result, he travels to Manchester on Monday to begin work early.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    According to Dutch media outlet De Telegraaf, ten Hag will not be travelling with Ajax for its season-ending match against Curacao. He told Mike Verweij, "There will be a party with the [Ajax] staff, but I am not going to Curacao. I think that's understandable. There is a lot of work to do there [at Manchester United]. That is the case with every club. Several things still need to be organised in the staff and selection. We will be working intensively on this from tomorrow."

    ALSO READ: 'We're going to win trophies' - Ronaldo backs Ten Hag in hint about Man United future

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The report adds that ten Hag is not to manage the current United side early, ahead of its final season game against Palace. Currently, he will be involved in the management's work in setting up his staff. However, it remains to be seen if he will attend one of the club's training sessions in Carrington with Rangnick to get the hang of things at the club.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    At the same time, it will also be interesting to see if ten Hag travels to Selhurst Park on Sunday to watch United's final season game before he officially takes over. The Red Devils have had a treacherous season, finishing trophyless, while it will be missing out on the UEFA Champions League (UCL) next season as it fights for a UEFA Europa League (UEL) and UEFA Europa Conference League (UECL) berth.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NBA 2022 playoffs: Luka Doncic storms Dallas Mavericks into finals vs Phoenix Suns-ayh

    NBA 2022 playoffs: Luka Doncic storms Dallas Mavericks into finals vs Phoenix Suns

    Thomas Cup 2022: Kidambi Srikanth rates final win as one of his career-best-ayh

    Thomas Cup 2022: Kidambi Srikanth rates final win as one of his career-best

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RR: Deepak Hooda 59 in vain as Lucknow fails to secure playoffs berth against Rajasthan; netizens upset-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RR: Hooda's 59 in vain as Rajasthan denies Lucknow playoffs berth; netizens upset

    Rome Masters, Italian Open 2022: Gritty Novak Djokovic outclasses Stefanos Tsitsipas to win 1st title of the year-ayh

    Rome Masters 2022: Gritty Djokovic outclasses Tsitsipas to win 1st title of the year

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, CSK vs GT: Wriddhiman Saha comeback from nearly seals Gujarat Titans top-2 spot against Chennai Super Kings, fans exulted-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs GT: Saha's comeback from nearly seals Gujarat's top-2 spot, fans exulted

    Recent Stories

    Hollywood Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker are now legally married drb

    Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker are now legally married

    Hollywood Machine Gun Kelly reveals his Out of the Box wedding plans with Megan Fox drb

    Machine Gun Kelly reveals his ‘Out-of-the-Box’ wedding plans with Megan Fox

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Pep Guardiola monumental request for Southampton against Liverpool after Manchester City held by West Ham United-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: Guardiola's monumental request for Southampton after City held by West Ham

    Weather update: Delhi sizzles at 49 degrees celsius, 10 points

    Weather update: Delhi sizzles at 49 degrees celsius | 10 points

    Buddha Purnima 2022 7 Buddhist pilgrimage sites you can visit in India gcw

    Buddha Purnima 2022: 7 Buddhist pilgrimage sites you can visit in India

    Recent Videos

    Thomas Cup 2022: You made 135 crore Indians proud, PM Narendra Modi tells victorious Team India-ayh

    Thomas Cup 2022: "You made 135 crore Indians proud," PM Modi tells victorious Team India

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT Mohammed Shami on white-ball cricket, Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and more-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Have always bowled in white-ball cricket with full responsibility" - Mohammed Shami

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon