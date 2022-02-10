Manchester United players want Pochettino as next manager? Fans don't agree

Manchester United is interimly handled by Ralf Rangnick. While players have demanded Mauricio Pochettino as the next full-time manager, fans are not keen on having him. Here's why.

Record 20-time English Premier League (EPL) winner Manchester United is in turmoil this season, struggling for a top-four finish. While Ralf Rangnick manages the side on an interim basis after Ole Gunnar Solskjær left the charge last December, he has had mixed results. As the club hunts for a new full-time head coach, most players have voted for Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino has the experience of managing in the EPL, having organised Tottenham Hotspur between 2014-19, without any title success, while he led the side in the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League (UCL) final. Currently, he is guiding French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), where he looks set to win the Ligue 1 title. However, his job in the French capital could be in jeopardy if he fails to guide the side to the UCL success.

Manchester Evening News reports that Pochettino was ready to join United when Solskjær quit. However, things did not materialise. In the meantime, the Red Devils have also targeted current Ajaz head coach Erik ten Hag, but the Argentine takes the pole position. However, the United fans are not happy and feel that the players driving managerial hirings are not the club's right state of work.

Most fans feel that the players wanting a manager gives them control over him and indicates that the boss himself is soft, which could further lead the way for players letting him down, as has been the trend since Sir Alex Ferguson left in 2013. Decision-making at Old Trafford of late has been heavily scrutinised, with fans suggesting letting go of players who think they are in charge of things at the club. However, reports also say that United are confident of landing in Pochettino, as the Argentine is interested in the role.