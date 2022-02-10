EPL 2021-22: Is Manchester City the best club in the world? Boss Guardiola responds

Manchester City is 12 points clear at the top and is the favourite to win the 2021-22 EPL. But is it the best club in the world? Here's what club manager Pep Guardiola has to say.

Defending English Premier League (EPL) champion Manchester City defeated 14th-placed Brentford 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Wednesday. As a result, it is 12 points clear on the top and looks on course to retain its crown. In the meantime, club head coach Pep Guardiola was asked if City is the best club globally, and here's what he had to say.

"No, we are not the best team in the world. The best team is Chelsea, who won the Champions League, or River Plate in South America. The important thing is we won the game, and in three days we go to Norwich and have to win again. I don't care about this type of thing about who is the best. Just be happy and try to play better every day. And at the end, we will see," Guardiola told reporters after the win. ALSO READ: After cat kicking video, will France's Kurt Zouma miss Qatar World Cup 2022?

Regarding the win and current points table scenario, Guardiola clarified that Liverpool has played a couple of fewer games, only upon which one can get a clear picture of the title race. He noted that more demanding games would be to come, and the competition would only get intense hereon. However, he hailed City for having done commendably well this season, gathering 60 points.