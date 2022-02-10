  • Facebook
    EPL 2021-22: Is Manchester City the best club in the world? Boss Guardiola responds

    First Published Feb 10, 2022, 2:00 PM IST
    Manchester City is 12 points clear at the top and is the favourite to win the 2021-22 EPL. But is it the best club in the world? Here's what club manager Pep Guardiola has to say.

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Is Manchester City the best club in the world? Boss Pep Guardiola responds-ayh

    Defending English Premier League (EPL) champion Manchester City defeated 14th-placed Brentford 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Wednesday. As a result, it is 12 points clear on the top and looks on course to retain its crown. In the meantime, club head coach Pep Guardiola was asked if City is the best club globally, and here's what he had to say.

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Is Manchester City the best club in the world? Boss Pep Guardiola responds-ayh

    "No, we are not the best team in the world. The best team is Chelsea, who won the Champions League, or River Plate in South America. The important thing is we won the game, and in three days we go to Norwich and have to win again. I don't care about this type of thing about who is the best. Just be happy and try to play better every day. And at the end, we will see," Guardiola told reporters after the win.

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Is Manchester City the best club in the world? Boss Pep Guardiola responds-ayh

    Regarding the win and current points table scenario, Guardiola clarified that Liverpool has played a couple of fewer games, only upon which one can get a clear picture of the title race. He noted that more demanding games would be to come, and the competition would only get intense hereon. However, he hailed City for having done commendably well this season, gathering 60 points.

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Is Manchester City the best club in the world? Boss Pep Guardiola responds-ayh

    Guardiola also asserted that the club's prime target is to qualify for the UCL. After City secures its UCL spot, it will give its all to win the EPL title. He has spoken to his squad and has asked the players to eat, rest and train as it travels to take on Norwich in three days, followed by an outing in Portugal for the UCL pre-quarters against Sporting Lisbon.

