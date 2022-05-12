EPL 2021-22: Man United's Cristiano Ronaldo wins Player of the Month award for April

Cristiano Ronaldo has been Manchester United's top scorer in EPL 2021-22. He continued his magic in April despite United's tough losses, thus winning the Player of the Month award.

Image Credit: Getty Images

There seems to be no stopping Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo. No matter which team or which league he plays in, he makes an instant impact and often emerges as the highest goal-scorer of the month. He happens to have done the same for record 20-time former English champion Manchester United. He has won the Player of the Month award for April, which happens to be his sixth, besides being his second for the season. He is one short of the join record for winning the most, held by Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero. The Portuguese played 360 minutes and netted five goals last month.