EPL 2021-22: Man United's Cristiano Ronaldo wins Player of the Month award for April
Cristiano Ronaldo has been Manchester United's top scorer in EPL 2021-22. He continued his magic in April despite United's tough losses, thus winning the Player of the Month award.
There seems to be no stopping Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo. No matter which team or which league he plays in, he makes an instant impact and often emerges as the highest goal-scorer of the month. He happens to have done the same for record 20-time former English champion Manchester United. He has won the Player of the Month award for April, which happens to be his sixth, besides being his second for the season. He is one short of the join record for winning the most, held by Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero. The Portuguese played 360 minutes and netted five goals last month.
Last month, Ronaldo scored his 100th English Premier League (EPL) goal. It happened during his side's 1-3 defeat to Arsenal.
Later in the month, Ronaldo also scored his 50th hat-trick that came during a 3-2 win over an already-relegated Norwich City.
Ronaldo's fifth goal of the season came during its 1-1 draw against Chelsea. He topped the eight-man shortlist, which also included Nathan Collins, Kevin De Bruyne, Bruno Guimaraes, Gabriel Jesus, Son Heung-min, Thiago and Leandro Trossard.
Complete list of Player of the Month awards in 2021-22 EPL:
August: Michail Antonio (West Ham United)
September: Cristiano Ronaldo (Man Utd)
October: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
November: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)
December: Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)
January: David De Gea (Man Utd)
February: Joel Matip (Liverpool)
March: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
April: Cristiano Ronaldo (Man Utd)