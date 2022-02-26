EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 27 preview: Race for top 4 intensifies as big teams fight it out

Gameweek 27 of the EPL 2021-22 will see some top teams in action. The race for the top four continues to grow intense, along with the title race. Here is the preview involving the top clubs.

The 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL) will see its Gameweek 27 being held across the weekend. The race for the title and the top four remains well open. Some of the top teams will be in action, with some missing out due to the League Cup final on Sunday at the Wembley Stadium in London between Chelsea and Liverpool. Nonetheless, here is the matchday preview involving the top clubs playing.

Tottenham Hotspur looks to bounce back against Leeds United

Eighth-placed Tottenham is in a precarious situation, as it travels to take on 15th-placed Leeds on Saturday. Having come off a 0-1 defeat to relegation-threatened Burnley, head coach Antonio Conte has made it clear that he would not entertain being complacent. Thus, a win here is highly essential for Spurs that could take it to seventh, while a loss will see it stuck at eighth.

Manchester United will have to be careful against Watford

Fourth-placed United will host relegation-threatened Watford on Saturday. The teams clashed last November, as United suffered a 1-4 defeat away from home, which turned out to be the final match for ex-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær. Thus, the Red Devils will have a payback in mind, but it needs to be careful, considering its poor run against the low-ranked clubs of late. A win will help it stay on fourth, while a loss could push it down to fifth.

Manchester City looks to rout Everton

Defending champion and table-topper City is facing tough competition for the title from second-placed Liverpool. As it travels to play 16th-placed Everton on Saturday, it should be an easy ride for the Cityzens. A win keeps it atop, while a loss could put it on the brink of squandering the top spot.