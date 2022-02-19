EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 26 preview: City vs Tottenham clash a vital headliner

Gameweek 26 of the EPL 2021-22 will be played over the weekend. Manchester City will take on Tottenham Hotspur in the headliner clash. Here is the matchday preview.

The 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL) enters Gameweek 26, to be played over this weekend, starting Saturday and continuing until Sunday. The top teams will be in action as usual, while one game would headline it all. On the same note, we present the preview of this matchday involving the top clubs.

West Ham United looks to topple Newcastle United

Fifth-placed West Ham will be hosting 17th-placed Newcastle on Saturday. Both teams would be in desperate need of a win here. While the Hammers struggle for top-four, the Magpies battle relegation. A win could take West Ham to the fourth spot, while a loss could drop it to sixth.\

Arsenal should have it easy against Brentford

Sixth-placed Arsenal will be up against 14th-placed Brentford at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. Judging by the form, the Gunners are the perfect favourites here. However, the Bees are not to be taken lightly. A win for Arsenal might see it climbing to fifth, while a loss might push it down to seventh.

Liverpool aims to dominate Norwich City

Second-placed Liverpool would be taking on 18th-placed Norwich at Anfield on Saturday. It is expected to be another one-sided encounter, as The Reds are vastly the favourites here to walk away with the three points unless it self-destructs against the side. The result will not have any effect on Liverpool's league positioning.

Chelsea favourites to capsize Crystal Palace

Third-placed Chelsea will look to get back in title contention as it travels to face 13th-placed Palace on Saturday. It is expected to be a one-sided encounter as The Blues are sure to run away with a victory that could help it clear the gap to Liverpool. The result will also not affect Chelsea's league stance for now.

Manchester City to battle against Tottenham Hotspur

Defending champion and table topper City will be hosting eighth-placed Tottenham on Saturday. Judging by the current form, the Cityzens are the favourites here. However, the Spurs will be desperate to get over the line and contend for the top-four. While the result will not affect City's place, a win for Tottenham could take it to seventh, whereas a loss might see it drop to ninth.

Manchester United should see past Leeds United

Fourth-placed United will be up against 15th-placed Leeds away from home on Sunday. It could turn out to be a tricky tie, given the former's unstable form of late. Nevertheless, a win would be vital for the Red Devils here to keep it in the top-four, while a loss might push it down to fifth.