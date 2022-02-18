  • Facebook
    Man United's Ronaldo on the cusp of breaking an EPL record against Leeds

    First Published Feb 18, 2022, 8:23 PM IST
    Manchester United will be taking on Leeds United in EPL 2021-22 on Sunday. Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to break a record. Check it out.

    On Sunday, the fourth-placed Manchester United will be up against 15th-placed Leeds United in the 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL) away from home. Meanwhile, club talisman Cristiano Ronaldo has a record in sight, provided he is named in the starting XI by club head coach Ralf Rangnick. The last time United played in front of a packed crowd at Elland Road was back in 2003, with United winning 1-0, thanks to skipper Roy Keane's strike.

    Notably, Ronaldo had started in the game. Thus, if he starts again on Sunday, he will become the first player in EPL history to face a side away from home after the longest gap, 18 years and 125 days. The Portuguese will be the only player since the 2003 meeting to play for United again at the venue.

    ALSO READ: Is there a split in Manchester United's dressing room? Here's Ronaldo's subtle answer

    In the meantime, United will also aim to extend its recent unbeaten streak against the side across tournaments. It has won three of its four last meetings against Leeds. However, the Red Devils have been left disturbed by reports of rift and differences in the dressing room.

    Nonetheless, most of the players have dismissed such stories, including Ronaldo. The Portuguese recently shared a picture with fellow club striker Marcus Rashford from the training session, indicating that everything was fine in the dressing room. Earlier, the Englishman too had denied such reports, as he took to Twitter to write, "Are we just making it up as we go along now then? Please stop looking for divides."

