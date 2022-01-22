EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 23 preview: Chelsea meets Tottenham Hotspur in headliner London Derby

The 2021-22 EPL will see Gameweek 23 commencing this weekend. All the top clubs will be in action. Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur will headline in a London Derby.

This weekend, the English Premier League (EPL) 2021-22 will continue with its Gameweek 23 commitments. All the top clubs will be involved in the action, while a London Derby between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur will headline the matchday. On the same note, we preview the matchday involving the top clubs.

Manchester United hosts a dominant West Ham United

Seventh-placed United has not been in the best of forms this season. As it hosts fourth-placed West Ham on Saturday, it is up for a stern test, even while playing at Old Trafford. Nevertheless, the Red Devils will be determined for a win to get their season on track. A win could take it to the fourth spot, while a loss will keep it at seventh. On the other hand, a victory for the Hammers helps it stay at fourth while a loss might push it down to seventh. ALSO READ: 'Take advantage of Conte' - Kane amplifies need to work hard to boost Tottenham's return to 'highest level'

Manchester City looks to destroy Southampton

Defending champion and table-topper, City travels to take on 12th-placed Southampton on Saturday. Arguably, the Cityzens are the favourite to walk away with a commanding win. Also, the result of this tie is unlikely to have any huge implications on its league positioning.

Liverpool aims to throttle Crystal Palace

Second-placed Liverpool is the only side that seems to be in perfect contention to stop City. It will be travelling to take on 11th-placed Palace on Sunday. The Reds are no-brainer favourites here to walk away with a win, as a loss would certainly be an upset. A win helps it stay at second, while a loss might drop it to the third. ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22 - Riyad Mahrez aims for Manchester City return against Southampton following Algeria AFCON ouster

Arsenal to make a mockery of Burnley

Sixth-placed Arsenal will be hosting bottom-placed Burnely on Sunday. The latter is five games behind and has some catching up to do. However, as far as this game is concerned, it seems like a walk in the park for the hosts. A win could take the Gunners to the fourth spot, while a loss might see it falling to seventh.

Leicester City could be in for a stern test against Brighton and Hove Albion

On Sunday, tenth-placed Leicester takes on ninth-placed Brighton at home. Although the Foxes should see this through, the Seagulls have been highly unpredictable this season, and this match could go either way. Thus, Leicester needs to be very careful with its approach. A win would help it stay ninth, while a loss might push it to 14th. ALSO READ: 'Remember his name' - 10 must-know facts about Arsenal's Martinelli, who Klopp believes is 'outstanding'