  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 23 preview: Chelsea meets Tottenham Hotspur in headliner London Derby

    First Published Jan 22, 2022, 2:47 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The 2021-22 EPL will see Gameweek 23 commencing this weekend. All the top clubs will be in action. Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur will headline in a London Derby.

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 23 preview: Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, manchester united, leicester city, arsenal, liverpool, west ham-ayh

    This weekend, the English Premier League (EPL) 2021-22 will continue with its Gameweek 23 commitments. All the top clubs will be involved in the action, while a London Derby between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur will headline the matchday. On the same note, we preview the matchday involving the top clubs.

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 23 preview: Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, manchester united, leicester city, arsenal, liverpool, west ham-ayh

    Manchester United hosts a dominant West Ham United
    Seventh-placed United has not been in the best of forms this season. As it hosts fourth-placed West Ham on Saturday, it is up for a stern test, even while playing at Old Trafford. Nevertheless, the Red Devils will be determined for a win to get their season on track. A win could take it to the fourth spot, while a loss will keep it at seventh. On the other hand, a victory for the Hammers helps it stay at fourth while a loss might push it down to seventh.

    ALSO READ: 'Take advantage of Conte' - Kane amplifies need to work hard to boost Tottenham's return to 'highest level'

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 23 preview: Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, manchester united, leicester city, arsenal, liverpool, west ham-ayh

    Manchester City looks to destroy Southampton
    Defending champion and table-topper, City travels to take on 12th-placed Southampton on Saturday. Arguably, the Cityzens are the favourite to walk away with a commanding win. Also, the result of this tie is unlikely to have any huge implications on its league positioning.

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 23 preview: Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, manchester united, leicester city, arsenal, liverpool, west ham-ayh

    Liverpool aims to throttle Crystal Palace
    Second-placed Liverpool is the only side that seems to be in perfect contention to stop City. It will be travelling to take on 11th-placed Palace on Sunday. The Reds are no-brainer favourites here to walk away with a win, as a loss would certainly be an upset. A win helps it stay at second, while a loss might drop it to the third.

    ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22 - Riyad Mahrez aims for Manchester City return against Southampton following Algeria AFCON ouster

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 23 preview: Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, manchester united, leicester city, arsenal, liverpool, west ham-ayh

    Arsenal to make a mockery of Burnley
    Sixth-placed Arsenal will be hosting bottom-placed Burnely on Sunday. The latter is five games behind and has some catching up to do. However, as far as this game is concerned, it seems like a walk in the park for the hosts. A win could take the Gunners to the fourth spot, while a loss might see it falling to seventh.

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 23 preview: Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, manchester united, leicester city, arsenal, liverpool, west ham-ayh

    Leicester City could be in for a stern test against Brighton and Hove Albion
    On Sunday, tenth-placed Leicester takes on ninth-placed Brighton at home. Although the Foxes should see this through, the Seagulls have been highly unpredictable this season, and this match could go either way. Thus, Leicester needs to be very careful with its approach. A win would help it stay ninth, while a loss might push it to 14th.

    ALSO READ: 'Remember his name' - 10 must-know facts about Arsenal's Martinelli, who Klopp believes is 'outstanding'

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 23 preview: Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, manchester united, leicester city, arsenal, liverpool, west ham-ayh

    Chelsea and Tottenham to engage in a fierce showdown
    The headliner clash will be the London Derby between second-placed Chelsea and fifth-placed Tottenham on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. Although The Blues are the favourites here, Spurs can indeed produce an upset here. The match will be engaging, as a win might take Chelsea to second while a loss will keep it third. For Tottenham, a win could push it up to fourth, while a loss could see it falling to seventh.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22, 2nd ODI: Janneman Malan's mettlesome 91 hands Proteas series win; talking points analysed-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, 2nd ODI: Janneman Malan's lively 91 hands Proteas series win; talking points analysed

    WATCH David Warner performs hook step to Srivalli song from Pushpa, netizens go bonkers-ayh

    WATCH: David Warner performs hook step to 'Srivalli' song from 'Pushpa', netizens go bonkers

    Australian Open 2022: Defending womens champion Naomi Osaka suffers Round 3 upset; netizens in despair-ayh

    Australian Open 2022: Defending women's champion Naomi Osaka suffers Round 3 upset; netizens in despair

    football EPL take advantage of antonio conte harry kane amplifies need to work hard to boost tottenham hotspur return to highest level

    'Take advantage of Conte': Kane amplifies need to work hard to boost Tottenham's return to 'highest level'

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22, 2nd ODI: KL Rahul wins toss and opts to bat; moves in with unchanged XI-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, 2nd ODI: KL Rahul wins toss and opts to bat; moves in with unchanged XI

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi talks about good governance, says Direct, emotional connect between administration, public needed-dnm

    PM Modi talks about good governance, says ‘Direct, emotional connect between administration, public needed’

    BJP plans to contest on all sitting seats in Bihar Legislative Council election - ADT

    BJP plans to contest on all sitting seats in Bihar Legislative Council election

    Former PM HD Deve Gowda health stable after testing COVID-19 positive-dnm

    Former PM HD Deve Gowda health stable after testing COVID-19 positive

    Shark Tank India: Ashneer Grover gets trolled; Paytm calls it 'Udhaar Tank India' RCB

    Shark Tank India: Ashneer Grover gets trolled; Paytm calls it 'Udhaar Tank India'

    BCCI President Sourav Ganguly rubbishes reports of issuing show-cause notice to Virat Kohli-ayh

    BCCI President Sourav Ganguly rubbishes reports of issuing show-cause notice to Virat Kohli

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2022: Indian Navy contingent practices March past during rehearsals of big day-dnm

    Republic Day 2022: Indian Navy contingent practices March past during rehearsals of big day

    Video Icon
    Citing threat to financial stability Russia proposes ban on use and mining of cryptocurrencies

    Citing threat to financial stability, Russia proposes ban on use and mining of cryptocurrencies

    Video Icon
    Sputnik V vaccine shows higher Omicron-specific antibodies than Pfizer, reveals study

    Sputnik V vaccine shows higher Omicron-specific antibodies than Pfizer, reveals study

    Video Icon
    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Veterans call 'merging' of flames 'true tribute to fallen heroes'

    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Veterans call 'merging' of flames 'true tribute to fallen heroes'

    Video Icon
    explained why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace sinking Jakarta

    Explained: Why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace ‘sinking’ Jakarta

    Video Icon