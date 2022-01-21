  • Facebook
    EPL 2021-22: Riyad Mahrez aims for Manchester City return against Southampton following Algeria AFCON ouster

    First Published Jan 21, 2022, 2:45 PM IST
    Algeria has been knocked out of the 2021 AFCON. Riyad Mahrez is now on his way back to the EPL for Manchester City. He expects to be back in action against Southampton.

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Riyad Mahrez aims for Manchester City return vs Southampton following Algeria Africa Cup of Nations AFCON 2021 ouster-ayh

    As the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 continues, defending champion Algeria has been knocked out. On Thursday, it suffered a 1-3 loss to Ivory Coast at the Douala Stadium in Cameroon. As a result, the Algerian players are now free to return to their club duties, as winger Riyad Mahrez is looking to go back to Manchester City.

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Riyad Mahrez aims for Manchester City return vs Southampton following Algeria Africa Cup of Nations AFCON 2021 ouster-ayh

    Notably, Algeria failing to win any game in the three group-stage matches is a shock to all. Meanwhile, Mahrez is already on his way to the North-West of England and has departed Cameroon on Thursday night, reports AlgerianFooty. The report also adds that he has let City head coach Pep Guardiola know his intentions of playing the club's next game in Southampton on Saturday.

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Riyad Mahrez aims for Manchester City return vs Southampton following Algeria Africa Cup of Nations AFCON 2021 ouster-ayh

    On the other hand, Dean Ammi has reported that Mahrez will be travelling to Manchester via Paris. City has been without Mahrez for a couple of games but has managed to win both, defeating Swindon Town in the FA Cup and Chelsea in the EPL. His last appearance before AFCON came on New Year's eve against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, where the defending champion won 2-1.

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Riyad Mahrez aims for Manchester City return vs Southampton following Algeria Africa Cup of Nations AFCON 2021 ouster-ayh

    Mahrez remains City's top goal-scorer this season, with 13 goals and five assists. The Algerian skipper has been phenomenal for the side since 2018, scoring 52 from 167 games across competitions. He has already won seven titles with the side and looks on course to add the eighth in the form of another EPL title win.

