EPL 2021-22: Riyad Mahrez aims for Manchester City return against Southampton following Algeria AFCON ouster

Algeria has been knocked out of the 2021 AFCON. Riyad Mahrez is now on his way back to the EPL for Manchester City. He expects to be back in action against Southampton.

As the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 continues, defending champion Algeria has been knocked out. On Thursday, it suffered a 1-3 loss to Ivory Coast at the Douala Stadium in Cameroon. As a result, the Algerian players are now free to return to their club duties, as winger Riyad Mahrez is looking to go back to Manchester City.

Notably, Algeria failing to win any game in the three group-stage matches is a shock to all. Meanwhile, Mahrez is already on his way to the North-West of England and has departed Cameroon on Thursday night, reports AlgerianFooty. The report also adds that he has let City head coach Pep Guardiola know his intentions of playing the club's next game in Southampton on Saturday.

On the other hand, Dean Ammi has reported that Mahrez will be travelling to Manchester via Paris. City has been without Mahrez for a couple of games but has managed to win both, defeating Swindon Town in the FA Cup and Chelsea in the EPL. His last appearance before AFCON came on New Year's eve against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, where the defending champion won 2-1.