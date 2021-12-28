EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 20 preview: Leicester City headlines to host Liverpool, 2 matches get COVID postponement

The Gameweek 20 of the EPL 2021-22 will be played this week. A couple of matches have been postponed due to COVID. Here are the match previews of the top sides.

The 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL) will see the Gameweek 20 being played this week. Two matches have been postponed due to the ongoing COVID outbreak in the camp of some of the teams. However, eight games are scheduled, with some set to present intense action as we preview the top sides.

Tottenham Hotspur aims to restrict Southampton

Fifth-placed Tottenham is coming off a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace this weekend. As it travels to take on 14th-placed Southampton on Tuesday, it should be an easy ride for the Spurs. A win will keep it on fifth, while a loss might drop it to seventh. ALSO READ: Anthony Martial set to leave Manchester United? Here's what Ralf Rangnick says

West Ham United looks to rattle Watford

Sixth-placed West Ham lost to Southampton at home this weekend. As it travels to face 17th-placed Watford on Tuesday, it is expected to be a comfortable trip for the Hammers. However, it just might need to be a little careful here. A win could take West Ham to the fifth, while a loss could drop it to the seventh.

Leicester City has a battle at hand against Liverpool

Last week, the tenth-place Leicester suffered a 3-6 loss to defending champion Manchester City. It would be under severe pressure when it hosts second-placed Liverpool on Tuesday. Given The Reds' rigid form at present, it would be a mountain to scale for the Foxes. A win could take Leicester to eighth, while a loss might drop it to around 14th. As for Liverpool, a win keeps it on the second, while a loss could see it dropping to third. ALSO READ: Chelsea owner and Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich is now citizen of Portugal

Chelsea faces a tricky task against Brighton and Hove Albion

Third-placed Chelsea defeated Aston Villa last week. However, it could be up for a deceptive job against an unpredictable ninth-placed Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday. Nevertheless, being played at Stamford Bridge, it's an advantage for The Blues. A win takes Chelsea to the second, while a loss keeps it at third.

City looks to eradicate Brentford

City is comfortably poised at the top. As it travels to take on 13th-placed Brentford on Wednesday, it should be a rout from the Cityzens, considering its style of play and its form of late. A win further consolidates City's spot at the top, while a loss does it no harm either. ALSO READ: Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy charged with 7th count of rape