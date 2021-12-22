Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy charged with 7th count of rape

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy was on Wednesday (December 22) charged with another count of rape, which involves a new complainant.

In some shocking news from the world of football, Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy was on Wednesday (December 22) charged with another count of rape, which involves a new complainant. The 27-year-old French international now faces seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault relating to five women.

The Manchester City defender was charged last week with another count of rape, but this was subject to reporting restrictions. These restrictions were lifted earlier today as Mendy appeared at the Chester Crown Court for a hearing ahead of his trial scheduled for next year.

According to reports, the latest charge of rape is alleged to have taken place in July this year. The earlier charges are alleged to have happened between October 2020 and August 2021.

Also read: Round-up 2021: From Ronaldo's Coca-Cola snub to Champions League re-draw - 10 controversial football moments

Since his August arrest, the footballer, who has been in custody, appeared alongside his co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, 40, of Eccles in Greater Manchester. He was seen wearing a black suit and white shirt and spoke only to confirm his name during the hearing. Following the 40-minute hearing, both men were remanded into custody at HMP Altcourse in Liverpool until January 7, 2022.

Benjamin Mendy of Prestbury, Cheshire, has been in custody since his arrest on August 26, 2021, when he was initially charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. Their trial scheduled to begin on January 24, 2022, has now been rescheduled to either start on June 27 or August 1.

Benjamin Mendy joined Manchester City from Monaco in 2017 for a reported 52 million pounds. The defender has so far made 75 appearances for the club. Manchester City suspended the defender pending an investigation. In August, the club had stated that the matter is subject to a legal process, and hence they would not comment further until the process is completed.

Benjamin Mendy has made ten appearances for the French national team and was also part of the 2018 FIFA World Cup-winning squad.