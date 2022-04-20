EPL 2021-22: Fernandes questions Man United's late-season motivation after Liverpool disgrace

Liverpool trounced Manchester United 0-4 in 2021-22 EPL on Tuesday. United's Bruno Fernandes has apologised to the fans, besides questioning the side's late-season motivation.

Liverpool was on a roll as it trounced record 20-time former champion Manchester United in the English Premier League (EPL) 2021-22. Played at the Anfield in Liverpool on Tuesday, United succumbed to a 0-4 embarrassment, as its chances of a top-four finish have taken a new hit. Meanwhile, United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has apologised to the fans and has questioned the late-season motivation for the side.

Talking to Sky Sports after the mortification, Fernandes said, "I apologise to the fans. It will never be enough, but it's all we can do. They deserve much more from us. I think everyone gave 100 per cent and put the effort in, but we did not play well enough. We're fighting for nothing. We have to look inside and understand what is going wrong." ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22 - RALF RANGNICK CALLS FOR 10 MAN UNITED SIGNINGS AFTER LIVERPOOL HUMILIATION

As for the match, Luis Diaz put Liverpool ahead in the fifth, followed by Mohamed Salah doubling the lead in the 22nd, while it led 2-0 at half-time. In the second half, Sadio Mané tripled the authority in the 68th, whereas Salah scored the fourth and his brace in the 85th to get the job done. While Liverpool has climbed to the top, United stalks in the sixth spot.

The outing was a disgrace for United. Having conceded four goals, in the backdrop of a 0-5 loss at Old Trafford earlier this season, the Red Devils have conceded 76 EPL goals against Liverpool, which is the most against any side for United to date. Also, The Reds are the sixth team to do an EPL double over the Devils without conceding any. ALSO READ: 'MAN UNITED MAKE OUR LIFE EASIER' - LIVERPOOL'S SALAH ADDS INSULT TO INJURY AFTER 4-0 WIN

