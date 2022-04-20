Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2021-22: Fernandes questions Man United's late-season motivation after Liverpool disgrace

    First Published Apr 20, 2022, 3:41 PM IST

    Liverpool trounced Manchester United 0-4 in 2021-22 EPL on Tuesday. United's Bruno Fernandes has apologised to the fans, besides questioning the side's late-season motivation.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Liverpool was on a roll as it trounced record 20-time former champion Manchester United in the English Premier League (EPL) 2021-22. Played at the Anfield in Liverpool on Tuesday, United succumbed to a 0-4 embarrassment, as its chances of a top-four finish have taken a new hit. Meanwhile, United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has apologised to the fans and has questioned the late-season motivation for the side.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Talking to Sky Sports after the mortification, Fernandes said, "I apologise to the fans. It will never be enough, but it's all we can do. They deserve much more from us. I think everyone gave 100 per cent and put the effort in, but we did not play well enough. We're fighting for nothing. We have to look inside and understand what is going wrong."

    ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22 - RALF RANGNICK CALLS FOR 10 MAN UNITED SIGNINGS AFTER LIVERPOOL HUMILIATION

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    As for the match, Luis Diaz put Liverpool ahead in the fifth, followed by Mohamed Salah doubling the lead in the 22nd, while it led 2-0 at half-time. In the second half, Sadio Mané tripled the authority in the 68th, whereas Salah scored the fourth and his brace in the 85th to get the job done. While Liverpool has climbed to the top, United stalks in the sixth spot.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The outing was a disgrace for United. Having conceded four goals, in the backdrop of a 0-5 loss at Old Trafford earlier this season, the Red Devils have conceded 76 EPL goals against Liverpool, which is the most against any side for United to date. Also, The Reds are the sixth team to do an EPL double over the Devils without conceding any.

    ALSO READ: 'MAN UNITED MAKE OUR LIFE EASIER' - LIVERPOOL'S SALAH ADDS INSULT TO INJURY AFTER 4-0 WIN

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In another record attained on Liverpool's side, Salah has become only the second EPL player to score and assist in both season games against United. He has equalled Mesut Ozil's record in the process. Also, he is the first EPL player to score five against United in the same season.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    tennis Good news for Rafa Nadal fans: King of Clay eyeing Madrid Open return from injury uncle toni nadal snt

    Good news for Rafa Nadal fans: King of Clay 'eyeing' Madrid Open return from injury

    Tennis Russian players including World No.2 Medvedev to be banned from Wimbledon - Report snt

    Russian players including World No.2 Medvedev to be banned from Wimbledon - Report

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 DC vs PBKS delhi-punjab Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022: DC vs PBKS, Match Prediction - Will COVID scare derail Delhi's momentum against Punjab?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: Faf du Plessis-Josh Hazlewood star as Bangalore drubs Lucknow by 18 runs; fans exulted-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: Du Plessis-Hazlewood star as Bangalore drubs Lucknow by 18 runs; fans exulted

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: Netizens roar despite Faf du Plessis falling short of century 96, Bangalore finishes 181/6 against Lucknow-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: Netizens roar after Faf du Plessis hits 96, Bangalore finishes 181/6

    Recent Stories

    Apple iPhone 14 likely to feature better front camera with 8K video recording capability gcw

    iPhone 14 likely to feature better front camera with 8K video recording capability

    Left with eight days of coal: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over coal crisis - adt

    Left with eight days of coal: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over coal crisis

    Met Gala 2022: Deepika Padukone to attend the gala event with Louis Vuitton; here's what we know RBA

    Met Gala 2022: Deepika Padukone to attend the gala event with Louis Vuitton; here's what we know

    Shock and grief in Barau village after mishap claims 10 members of a family

    Shock and grief in Rajasthan village after mishap kills 10 members of family

    tennis Good news for Rafa Nadal fans: King of Clay eyeing Madrid Open return from injury uncle toni nadal snt

    Good news for Rafa Nadal fans: King of Clay 'eyeing' Madrid Open return from injury

    Recent Videos

    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon
    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon
    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon